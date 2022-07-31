scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope

As part of their study, researchers at the Monash University used donated pancreatic stem cells of a deceased 13-year-old Type 1 diabetes patient, and were able to “reactivate” them to produce insulin.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 5:10:36 pm
Diabetes, insulinAt present, the only way to treat insulin-dependent diabetes is through daily insulin injections or through pancreas/pancreatic islet transplantation that relies on donors and therefore has a limited widespread use.(image source: pixabay)

A study by Australia’s Monash University has identified a new way to restore insulin production in the pancreatic cells. The development is being seen as a major breakthrough that could one day lead to eliminating the need for daily insulin injections, and develop no therapies for diabetes treatment. The research, published in the Nature journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy, was led by diabetes experts Professor Sam El-Osta, Dr Keith Al-Hasani and Indian-origin Dr Ishant Khurana, from the Monash Department of Diabetes.

Breakthrough

Insulin, a hormone produced by beta cells in the pancreas, helps regulate blood sugar levels in the body. In Type 1 diabetes, beta cells produce less or no insulin at all.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

As part of their study, researchers at the Monash University used donated pancreatic stem cells of a deceased 13-year-old Type 1 diabetes patient, and were able to “reactivate” them to produce insulin. This was done using a drug — GSK-123 — which is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, but is not licensed for diabetes treatment. In principle, this shows that insulin-producing cells (beta cells), which have been destroyed in Type 1 diabetes, can be replaced with new insulin-generating cells, the university said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things

Way forward

The scientists admit that their approach requires further work before a therapy reaches patients. But they say that the research has the potential to help develop new ways to treat Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, especially for insulin-dependent diabetes.

“More work is required to define the properties of these cells and establish protocols to isolate and expand them…I would think therapy is pretty far away, however, this represents an important step along the way to devising a lasting treatment that might be applicable for all types of diabetes,” Dr Al Hashmi was quoted as saying in a Monash University release.

At present, the only way to treat insulin-dependent diabetes is through daily insulin injections or through pancreas/pancreatic islet transplantation that relies on donors and therefore has a limited widespread use.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

2

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

3

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

4

Bra, unhooked: For that heaven of freedom

5

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Among Jharkhand Congress MLAs held in Bengal, a legatee, a first-time leg...
Among Jharkhand Congress MLAs held in Bengal, a legatee, a first-time leg...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement