First human case of Shamonda virus: What is it, what are the risks

France has confirmed the first known human case of Shamonda virus in a patient who died at a Lyon hospital earlier in October.

In a joint statement, the country’s health and agriculture ministries said that there was “no health risk to the general public identified at this time”. According to French authorities, the reported infection appeared to be “an exceptional case involving a severely immunocompromised patient” hospitalised for a serious medical condition.

This raises questions about the risks posed by a virus that ​has reached Europe this year decades after first being detected in Nigeria. We explain what the virus is, what we know about the French case, whether a vaccine exists for this virus, and how infections spill over from animals to humans.

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What is the Shamonda virus?

The Shamonda virus is a vector-borne virus belonging to the genus Orthobunyavirus in the family Peribunyaviridae. It is part of the Simbu group of viruses, which also includes Schmallenberg virus — which is known to cause congenital malformations and stillbirths in cattle and other domesticated species.

The virus, first isolated in cattle in Nigeria in 1965 and since identified in parts of Africa, Asia, and Europe, is understood to spread through bites from Culicoides midges (small, two-winged fly-like insects). Although recent reports have primarily concerned cattle, cases have also been reported in sheep, goats, horses, and even alpacas.

Also read | Shamonda Virus: Why the first human infection in France matters

Fever, diarrhoea, reduced milk production, and reproductive disorders such as abortions and foetal malformations are some of the signs reported in animals — neurological signs are less common. Since these can often resemble other diseases, laboratory testing is needed to confirm infection.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), two different variants of the virus — Shamonda virus Europe 1 (SHAV-EU1) and Shamonda virus Europe 2 (SHAV-EU2) — have caused this year’s outbreaks in Europe. Although its long-term impact and significance in Europe is still unclear, outbreaks caused by the Simbu group tend to occur in cycles as per the seasonal patterns of midges. The behaviour of the European variants of Shamonda, especially in cattle populations that are immunologically naive, may differ from that of the virus in endemic countries, WOAH noted.

The first known human case of Shamonda virus

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Although French authorities said that “clinical, biological and epidemiological investigations are still ongoing”, the case in Lyon was detected after a hospitalised leukemia patient in their sixties went blind and became confused before falling into a coma. After the doctors clinically ruled out known pathogens and other likely causes, they tested the patient’s cerebrospinal fluid — a clear, colourless, water-like fluid that surrounds, cushions, and protects the brain and spinal cord — for genetic traces of any pathogen, only to find markers of the Shamonda virus.

After the patient’s death, the medical team managed to sequence the entire genome from samples of his brain — it was later confirmed to be the SHAV-EU1 variant. At this point of the investigation, the patient is understood to have contracted the virus through a midge bite in eastern France, where the virus was circulating in animals during the spring and summer.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that the global health monitor was in contact with French authorities who are collecting information to better understand the source of infection in the first human patient, possible routes of transmission, and any potential risk to public health.

#France has reported the first documented case of a human infection with #Shamonda virus, a virus only previously detected in animals. The patient was immunocompromised, which made them more vulnerable to infection and severe disease, and unfortunately died. My heartfelt condolences to their loved ones. Shamonda virus primarily affects animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and horses. The virus is thought to spread between animals by the bites of a midge, which is a small fly-like insect. Further studies are needed to fully understand transmission. The French patient was in an area where the Shamonda virus was circulating in animals and where Culicoides midges were also present. @WHO is in contact with French authorities who are collecting information to better understand the source of infection in the first human patient, possible routes of transmission and any potential risk to public health. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 22, 2026

“The patient was immunocompromised, which made them more vulnerable to infection and severe disease, and unfortunately died. My heartfelt condolences to their loved ones,” he wrote on X, adding that further studies were needed to fully understand transmission.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, an agency of the European Union that works towards tackling infectious diseases, said in a statement that it was carefully monitoring the situation and was in contact with the French authorities and European partners to investigate the potential public health implications of this first human infection.

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Is there a vaccine for Shamonda virus?

The answer is No. According to WOAH, there are presently no commercially available vaccines against the Shamonda virus.

WOAH, however, recommended a few measures to control and manage risks arising out of potential Culicoides vectors in order to decrease the virus’s transmission. Some of the measures are physical barriers such as fine mesh screens and double-door entry-exit systems, reducing or eliminating vector-breeding sites, vector surveillance and control around buildings, use of insect repellents during animal transport, and transporting animals during periods of low vector activity.

How do animal infections spill over to humans?

The recent Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the grave risks and consequences presented by zoonotic diseases — infections caused by viruses or pathogens spilling over from animal species into humans, and the possible impact in the case of transmission between human hosts.

According to Marc-Alain Widdowson, who leads the High Threat Pathogens team in WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, new potential transmission routes must be seriously considered and efforts needed to be directed towards preventing diseases from becoming endemic to new areas

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“We also have to remember that when pathogens transmit in new species or in new ways, they have more opportunities to adapt and mutate as time goes on — potentially becoming more efficient at transmitting between animals or humans. A single event, such as a spillover into a new species, can be enough to enable wider spread,” he was quoted as saying by the WHO website.

Recent instances of such new transmission routes include mpox (previously called monkeypox), a disease endemic to central and west Africa and found mainly in small mammal populations until the summer of 2022, when new cases were being detected globally, including in people with no travel history to Africa. Sexual contact, primarily through men who have sex with men with multiple sexual partners, was found to be the new mode of transmission.

Another instance is when the US declared in early 2024 that avian influenza (H5N1) had been found in dairy cattle and raw milk — prior to that, cows weren’t known transmitters of H5N1. In March 2025, the UK’s health authorities reported the first-ever case of a sheep infected by H5N1 — how it contracted the virus remains unknown.

The possible reasons behind such pathogen spillover are as under:

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– Some infections are not that specific to any one species: For instance, many bacteria are not exclusive and don’t require much interaction with host cells to multiply.

– Displacement of wild animals into inhabited areas owing to deforestation and agriculture in more natural areas. Nipah virus outbreaks in Southeast Asia have been linked with displacement of fruit bats in Indonesia.

– Decline and extinction of many animal species owing to human impact. Reduced biodiversity means pathogens are concentrated in reservoirs of fewer, more common species.

– Global wildlife trade bringing together different animal species from distinct ecosystems as well as previously localised viruses.

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– Likely impact of climate change on a range of vectors and pathogens worldwide.