2 children from Rajasthan die of Chandipura virus: What is the infection and who is susceptible to it?

Susceptibility for the chandipura virus has largely remained limited to children below 15 years. (File photo/representational)

Two girls from Rajasthan have died while undergoing treatment in Gujarat in recent days after testing positive for the Chandipura virus (CHPV).

With cases often reported during the monsoon season in Gujarat, the Rajasthan Health Department is now planning to step up surveillance in the bordering western districts of Dungarpur, Sirohi and Udaipur.

As of Friday (July 24), nine confirmed CHPV deaths have been reported in the current outbreak, of which seven are from Gujarat and two from Rajasthan. Here is what to know about the virus and its management.

What is CHPV infection and how is it transmitted?

CHPV is a virus of the Rhabdoviridae family, which also includes other members such as the lyssavirus that causes rabies. Several species of sandflies, like Phlebotomine sandflies and Phlebotomus papatasi, and some mosquito species, such as Aedes aegypti (which is also the vector for dengue), are considered vectors of CHPV.