Could Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra lead to a new surge of Covid-19?

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday wrote to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot asking them to either follow all Covid-19 protocols during the Bharat Jodo Yatra or suspend it “in national interest”.

The letter said: “Please ensure that…all Covid-19 guidelines are strictly followed, masks and sanitisers are used, and only those vaccinated against Covid-19 participate. People must isolate themselves before and after they join the Yatra.”

Congress leaders hit back, saying Rahul and the Bharat Jodo Yatra were being singled out, while the BJP’s own yatras in Rajasthan and Karnataka, and the Winter Session of Parliament continued.

What is the current Covid-19 situation in India?

The number of Covid-19 cases continues to remain low in India, with an average of only 158 cases reported daily during the week ended December 19.

The advice to states to send all positive samples for genomic sequencing on Tuesday and the Health Minister’s review meeting on Wednesday came after a spike in infections in China, South Korea, Japan, France, and the US.

Cases have been trending upward globally over the last six weeks, with an average 5.9 lakh new cases reported daily during the week ended December 19.

India saw no significant increase in cases September through November, the time when the incidence of the recombinant variant XBB that led to the spike in Singapore, increased from 8% to 65.6%.

What is Covid-19 appropriate behaviour currently?

On March 23, the Ministry of Home Affairs advised all states to “appropriately” discontinue, after March 31, guidelines that were issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for the containment of Covid-19. The order effectively signalled a return to full normalcy from April 1.

The Health Ministry’s advisories on measures such as masking up and maintaining social distance continue, but are no longer enforceable by law. The Ministry has asked states to follow the five-fold strategy of ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour’ to contain the spread of the infection.

After a small spike in cases in August, the Union Health Secretary had written to states urging them to maintain adequate testing with high levels of the more accurate RT-PCR tests, and to send samples from international travellers, sentinel sites, and clusters for genome sequencing.

In his review meeting in October, the Health Minister had urged people to get their precaution (booster) doses, and officials to closely monitor ports of entry.

In June, the Ministry had asked states to ensure that participants in festivals and religious yatras were asymptomatic and vaccinated, and to have adequate testing facilities at these events.

Could there be yet another wave of Covid-19?

Most experts believe that deadly waves like the ones of August-October 2020 and April-May 2021 are now unlikely. The Omicron wave of January 2022 driven by the BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants, along with the high levels of vaccination in the country, means people are largely well protected against Omicron variants.

The BF.7 variant that is thought to be driving the surge in China was reported in India in September and November, but did not spread. “The recent variant is likely to be similar to other variants that were on the watch list for other countries but resulted in small increases in cases in India,” an official said.