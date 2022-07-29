scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Quixplained: How to keep safe from Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a viral infection that can spread among humans, and was recently declared a global public health emergency by the WHO.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 5:05:19 pm
monkeypox featured imgA feature unique to monkeypox is the swelling of lymph nodes on the skin, particularly the arms and hands. (Illustration from The Indian Express)

As of July 26, 2022, monkeypox has spread to more than 70 countries and four cases have been reported in Kerala and Delhi in India. One of those cases, of a man in Delhi, showed no history of foreign travel, pointing to local transmission. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the disease as a public health emergency of international concern. Deaths cause by the disease have been low as compared to Covid-19, but monkeypox can still cause significant harm to the body.

While the disease is not a novel one and vaccines are available, there is confusion at the moment about what its symptoms and prevention look like. Here is what you need to know to keep safe from its spread:

Monkeypox, What is monkeypox, monkeypox in india, monkeypox symptoms, monkeypox treatment More than 16,000 people have been affected by the disease so far. Monkeypox, What is monkeypox, monkeypox in india, monkeypox symptoms, monkeypox treatment Monkeypox basically spreads through close contact, unlike the much faster spread of Covid-19 through air droplets. Monkeypox, What is monkeypox, monkeypox in india, monkeypox symptoms, monkeypox treatment Medical personnel like doctors and nursing staff have been wearing PPE kits while attending to monkeypox-affected patients. Monkeypox, What is monkeypox, monkeypox in india, monkeypox symptoms, monkeypox treatment There is no specific cure to monkeypox, and at the moment only its symptoms can be treated. Monkeypox, What is monkeypox, monkeypox in india, monkeypox symptoms, monkeypox treatment Masking can help prevent the spread as well to avoid contact with an infected person. Monkeypox, What is monkeypox, monkeypox in india, monkeypox symptoms, monkeypox treatment Being a viral disease, the strategy of isolation of an infected person is important for halting its spread.

