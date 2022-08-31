scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Port wine stain: That large red mark on Gorbachev’s forehead

The mark that started high on Gorbachev's head and came down to a little above his right eyebrow was featured prominently by cartoonists who drew him around the world.

A port wine stain is caused by an abnormal development of blood vessels, sometimes called a capillary malformation, due to a mutation early in the pregnancy when the baby is developing in the womb.(Reuters)

For people of a certain generation who saw pictures of Mikhail Gorbachev on almost a daily basis for several years, the most distinguishing feature of the former Soviet leader’s appearance was a large, deep red blemish on his almost bald forehead.

The mark that started high on his head and came down to a little above his right eyebrow was featured prominently by cartoonists who drew him around the world. There was no indication that Gorbachev was bothered by the mark, and made no visible effort to conceal it, even though official portraits of him in the erstwhile Soviet Union did make an effort to hide it.

Port wine stain

What Gorbachev had was a birthmark that is called a ‘port wine stain’, a name that derives from the way it looks. It was easy to imagine the mark as being a bit of deep red or purple liquid spilt on the former leader’s head.

People who have the mark are usually born with it, most often on the face or arms. On more than six out of 10 occasions, port wine stains appear on the head or neck.

The stain is for life, even though it may sometimes become thicker, darken, or develop a bumpy or ridged texture as the person grows older. On other occasions, the stain might fade or become lighter with age and time.

Port wine stains are not the same as a similar birthmark that is known as ‘strawberry hemangiomas’. This is a non-cancerous tumour that is formed under the skin due to the clumping of blood vessels, and appears as a somewhat raised, dark red patch. This birthmark usually fades away by the time the child is about 10 years old.

What causes it

A port wine stain is caused by an abnormal development of blood vessels, sometimes called a capillary malformation, due to a mutation early in the pregnancy when the baby is developing in the womb. The reason for the mutation is not clear — it is not inherited, nor is it the result of something that has happened during the pregnancy.

The condition is not very common, occurring in about 1 in every 350 children, and more in girls than in boys, research shows. It is usually not an indicator of any other abnormalities, even though in rare cases port wine stains on the face have been seen to be accompanied by a serious vascular condition known as Sturge-Weber syndrome that can cause mental retardation, glaucoma leading to blindness, seizures, or a stroke.

In recent years, it has become possible to use laser techniques to address port wine stains, even though the results are not always perfect. In most cases, doctors advise to just allow the blemish to be.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 04:35:32 pm
