Months later, 4 in 10 patients had not fully recovered from Covid: study

A study of tens of thousands of people in Scotland found that one in 20 people who had been sick with Covid-19 reported not recovering at all, and another four in 10 said they had not fully recovered from their infections many months later.

The authors of the study, published last week in the journal Nature Communications, tried to home in on the long-term risks of Covid by comparing the frequency of symptoms in people with and without previous Covid diagnoses. (‘Outcomes among confirmed cases and a matched comparison group in the Long-COVID in Scotland study’)

People with previous symptomatic Covid infections reported certain persistent symptoms, such as breathlessness, palpitations and confusion or difficulty concentrating, at a rate roughly three times as high as uninfected people in surveys from six to 18 months later, the study found.

Those patients also experienced elevated risks of more than 20 other symptoms relating to the heart, respiratory health, muscle aches, mental health and the sensory system.

The study did not identify greater risks of long-term problems in people with asymptomatic coronavirus infections. It also found, in a much more limited subset of participants who had been given at least one dose of Covid vaccine before their infections, that vaccination appeared to help reduce if not eliminate the risk of some long Covid symptoms.

People with severe initial Covid cases were at higher risk of long-term problems, the study found.

Long Covid refers to a constellation of problems that can plague patients for months or longer after an infection. Over the last year, researchers have given more attention to understanding the daunting aftereffects as the number of Covid cases exploded and health systems learned to better manage the initial stages of an infection.

US government estimates have indicated that between 7.7 million and 23 million people in the United States could have long Covid.

Globally, “the condition is devastating people’s lives and livelihoods,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organisation, wrote in an article for The Guardian last week. He called on all countries to devote “immediate and sustained action equivalent to its scale”.