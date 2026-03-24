Menstrual leave debate: What studies say about women’s work productivity, and the way forward

A review of some recent studies suggests that worries about hiring bias due to menstrual leaves may not be unfounded. But, there are other ways of improving working conditions for women.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readPuneMar 24, 2026 07:55 PM IST
Numerous studies have called for more research on supporting women affected by menstruation-related symptoms and improving their productivity.Numerous studies have called for more research on supporting women affected by menstruation-related symptoms and improving their productivity. (Pixabay)
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The Supreme Court expressed its concerns about mandatory menstrual leaves earlier this month while hearing a petition on the matter, cautioning that it could lead employers to avoid hiring women and reinforce gender stereotypes.

While rejecting the petition, a two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant had said that mandatory leave would make young women think they were “not at par” with their male colleagues and would be “harmful for their growth”.

A review of some recent studies suggests that worries about hiring bias may not be unfounded. At the same time, several policy researchers also emphasise the need for better workplace hygiene and rest facilities rather than a singular focus on paid leave.

Link between paid menstrual leave, health and stigma

Some studies suggest complex perceptions on the question of menstrual leave. A recent observational study from South India, “Mindsets and Menses: Decoding young women’s attitudes towards menstrual leave”, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), found that young women generally supported menstrual leave policies, particularly for hygiene and pain management. It covered 955 students above the age of 18 and enrolled in educational institutions in a rural district of Tamil Nadu.

According to the study authors, these views were accompanied by significant concerns about workplace stigmatisation and gender stereotyping. Almost all respondents said they had experienced dysmenorrhea (painful menstruation). While 65.5% had never taken leave during their periods, 54.6% said they would prefer menstrual leave policies over well-being rooms.

The same study suggested that 48% women worried it might medicalise menstruation as debilitating, and 43.4% thought it might reinforce notions of female fragility. Another 43.1% feared it could portray women as less suitable for prominent positions.

Prof Bhaswati Mookerjea, Chairperson of the Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and also the chair of the TIFR’s internal committee on gender harmony, cautioned against simply instituting leaves. Without sensitising society and gauging the response to such policies, women’s professional growth and employability could be easily impacted, she said.

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“The child care leave, while it has helped many women to balance their work-family responsibilities, has also reinforced the fact that it is primarily the mother’s responsibility to take care of the children, since even a willing caregiving father is not entitled to the leave.” She added that such leaves can affect work and may not be viewed favourably by employers and colleagues.

Productivity studies imply loss of around 9 days annually

Another study in the BMJ, “Productivity loss due to menstruation-related symptoms: a nationwide cross-sectional survey among 32 748 women,” said that menstruation-related symptoms cause significant loss of productivity for women. “There is an urgent need for more focus on the impact of these symptoms especially in women aged under 21 years for discussions of treatment options with women of all ages and ideally more flexibility for women who work or go to school,” it said.

In another study published in the Journal of the Egyptian Public Health Association, titled “Dysmenorrhea among working women and its effect on their work productivity and activity impairment,” the authors detailed the productivity of dysmenorrheic working women. They reported higher rates of absenteeism (absence from work) and presenteeism (productivity loss despite being present at work).

“While productivity studies from across the world imply a loss of roughly nine days a year due to menstruation, this is highly variable depending on the nature of the work and also the individual,” Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the research cell of the Indian Medical Association, Kerala, said.

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He added, “The relationship between menstruation and work is complex because it does not affect all women in the same manner. Some are fortunate to have no physical symptoms at all that affect their work, while others suffer from severe dysmenorrhea and heavy bleeding, which compels them to take medical leave.”

Dr Jayadevan also observed that experienced doctors might be able to diagnose and treat underlying conditions such as endometriosis or fibroids, significantly improving their quality of life and ability to work.

Deprioritising a ‘one size fits all’ strategy

Numerous studies have called for more research on supporting women affected by menstruation-related symptoms and improving their productivity.

According to Prof Mookerjea, the issue is further complicated by workplace/industry-specific conditions and depends somewhat on the job description. “Clearly, a college professor has a very different job requirement compared to a bank employee or a person in the service industry. So, instead of a blanket “one size fits all” leave, organisations should be asked to come up with the best possible solutions which allow women to remain professionally equally productive as their male counterparts,” she said.

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Flexible work-from-home policies could be one solution if the work profile allows for them. Setting up hygienic restroom facilities will also be helpful. “Since for some women the menstrual periods are regularly accompanied by almost debilitating discomfort due to pre-existing conditions, introducing provisions for additional medical leave on this ground with medical certification will be a step forward,” Prof Mookerjea said.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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