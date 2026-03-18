Why honey bees attack humans and what you should do to protect yourself

Honeybee attacks have been making headlines with alarming regularity across India in recent days. In February, a 60-year-old cricket umpire died after a swarm attacked players mid-match in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. In December, a health worker in Mahuva taluka of Gujarat’s Surat district died after sustaining over 150 stings while working in an agricultural field.

In Maharashtra, a swarm attacked tourists at the Sinhagad Fort near Pune on March 8, stinging at least 25 people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child. A similar attack near Shivneri Fort injured at least four people earlier this year, and Madhe Ghat has seen multiple incidents over the past year.

The threat has grown serious enough that the Uttar Pradesh government is now considering classifying bee attacks as a state-notified disaster. We explain what provokes bees to sting humans and how a timely response could be lifesaving.

Species behind the attacks

The species responsible for most incidents is Apis dorsata, the giant rock bee. It builds large, open-air nests on cliff faces, fort ramparts, and tall trees.

“Honeybees prefer elevated, protected locations that offer a cooler, more stable environment. A single honeybee colony can house around 60,000 bees. The species is highly defensive: when it senses a threat, it mobilises a large portion of its colony, and a disturbed swarm can pursue its target over a considerable distance at around 35 km per hour,” said Devendra Jani, a Pune-based bee conservationist.

“It is important to understand that bees generally do not attack on their own – there is an external disturbance or perceived threat involved. And once a bee stings, it dies. They act like soldiers, sacrificing their lives to protect the hive,” he added.

What triggers a bee attack?

Bee attacks at trekking sites are almost always caused by human behaviour. “Bees become more aggressive during summer, when the colony is at peak strength and protecting a hive loaded with honey. Throwing stones, flying drones near a hive, creating loud noise, and crowding on narrow trails where nests may not be visible are among the most common triggers,” said Jani.

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“Lighting a bonfire or cooking near a hive or smoking in its vicinity can agitate a colony. Bees are strongly attracted to and disturbed by strong odours – perfumes, scented lotions, hair oils, and incense sticks can draw bees and heighten aggression,” he added.

An increasingly common trigger is tourists approaching hives closely to photograph them with a selfie stick – a proximity the colony reads as a direct threat.

How dangerous are bee attacks?

A single sting causes pain and localised swelling, manageable for most healthy adults. “The danger in a swarm attack lies in volume – hundreds of simultaneous stings can cause toxic shock even in people with no allergy. For children, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions, the risk is far higher,” said Jani.

In allergic individuals, even a few stings can trigger anaphylaxis – characterised by throat swelling, a drop in blood pressure, and breathing difficulty that can prove fatal. The remote locations of hill forts, where emergency help takes time to arrive, make every minute critical.

What should trekkers keep in mind?

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Avoid strong perfumes, scented lotions, and sunscreen before a trek. “If you hear persistent buzzing near a cliff, wall, or tree, move away slowly without sudden movements. Do not shout, throw objects, attempt to photograph the hive, or light fires near rocky or forested sections,” said Sachin Pansare of Sahyadri Trekkers.

What to do if a bee attacks you

Run immediately toward an enclosed space – a room, vehicle, or dense shrubs. “Do not swat at bees, as it releases pheromones, an odour-based signal, that attracts more. If escape is not possible, cover your face and vital organs with thick clothing,” said Jani.

Once safe, scrape stingers out sideways with a fingernail or card edge – do not pinch or pull. Apply ice to reduce swelling. Seek medical help immediately if the victim is a child or elderly, has received multiple stings, or shows signs of anaphylaxis: throat tightness, difficulty breathing, dizziness, or vomiting.