What to know about the Hantavirus outbreak aboard Canary Islands-bound ship

The regional government of Spain’s Canary Islands, off the coast of Morocco, on Wednesday said it would ban entry to a luxury cruise ship whose passengers have been hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak.

According to the World Health Organization, seven cases of hantavirus, including three confirmed and five suspected, have been identified among the people aboard the MV Hondius, which departed from Argentina on April 1. Of these, three passengers have died, one is in intensive care in a South African hospital, and another is getting treated in Switzerland.

Two sick crew members and another asymptomatic passenger are being evacuated from the Hondius. Oceanwide Expeditions, the organiser, said that the passenger is “closely associated with the guest who passed away on board”.

Around 150 passengers and crew members from 23 countries were on the ship, currently stationed in Cape Verde off West Africa. Here is what to know.

What is hantavirus?

Named after the Hantan River in South Korea, hantavirus is a family of rodent-borne viruses that can cause serious illness and death in humans. However, the virus-carrying rats and other rodents do not fall ill to the virus.

Infected rodents spread the viruses through their urine, faeces, and saliva, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

These viruses are generally not known to spread between people. However, some human transmission was recorded for the Andes strain, found in Argentina and Chile. The people on the ship are suspected to have been infected by the Andes hantavirus.

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The type of virus varies depending on the region, and each hantavirus is specific to a different rodent host.

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) is endemic to the Western Hemisphere and caused by New World hantaviruses. These are the deadlier of the two variants, killing a third of those who develop respiratory symptoms. The disease progresses from flu symptoms and fatigue to diarrhoea, vomiting and severe respiratory issues.

Haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) is another group of illnesses caused by so-called Old World hantaviruses, found primarily in Europe, Africa and Asia. HFRS is known to affect around 150,000 people annually, killing between one and 15% of the infected. Among these, the Hantaan (after which hantavirus is named) and the Dobrava strains cause the most severe impact, while the impacts of Seoul, Saaremaa, and Puumala virus infections are comparatively moderate.

What are the symptoms?

In the case of HPS, flu-like symptoms present within one to eight weeks after exposure, and may include fatigue, fever, and muscle aches early on. As the disease advances, the affected person may experience respiratory difficulties such as shortness of breath and chest tightness as the lungs fill with fluid. The CDC estimates that 38% of people who develop respiratory symptoms may die from the disease.

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Symptoms of HFRS appear within one to six weeks of exposure to infected rodents, progressing from sudden fever with intense headaches and nausea. The disease progresses in phases, with low blood pressure, renal failure and internal bleeding becoming increasingly likely.

Is there a cure for a hantavirus infection?

There is no known cure or treatment for HPS, and early detection and treatment are crucial, but some antivirals have helped manage the symptoms. Patients with severe breathing difficulties may need respiratory support like a breathing tube, while dialysis may become necessary as the disease advances.

What precautions can one take?

In regions where hantavirus is prevalent, people need to be especially careful to avoid contact with rodent fluids, droppings and nesting materials. It is advised to clean areas where rats are known to inhibit.

The WHO has advised the passengers and crew aboard the MV Hondius to practise frequent hand hygiene, remain vigilant of the hantavirus symptoms and actively monitor their symptoms for 45 days. The crew is also advised to clean the environment regularly and ensure proper ventilation on the ship, while those experiencing symptoms are advised to inform medical professionals on board and self-isolate, practising respiratory etiquette and masking up.

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How is the disease different from Covid?

While all hantaviruses are rodent-borne zoonoses, Covid is a respiratory pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It can be transmitted between persons, unlike both hantavirus strains.

It also has a shorter incubation period, typically ranging between two days and two weeks.

Covid had a widespread global impact and has killed millions worldwide, but its mortality rate (1-2%) is a fraction of that of hantaviruses, with HPS alone claiming a mortality rate of 40%. Covid primarily affects the respiratory system, progressing to multi-organ failures in extreme cases.