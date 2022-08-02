scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually give you monkeypox

The infection spreads mainly through skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth, or sexual contact with someone who has the monkeypox rashes. People can also contract the infection from direct contact with the lesions or the fluid in it, or indirect contact with contaminated material such as linens.

Written by Anonna Dutt , Edited by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 5:59:56 pm
A staff member of the Westchester Medical Center prepares a monkeypox vaccine in a drive-through monkeypox vaccination point at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, July 28, 2022. (REUTERS)

A 22-year-old man from Kerala took a flight back home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after testing positive for monkeypox. After reaching Kerala, he did not report to any health facility for five days and even played football at a local ground. He died on Saturday (July 30) with encephalitis (swelling of the brain). The Centre has reached out to the UAE authorities to determine how he was able to board the flight despite testing positive for the viral infection.

In a case such as this, who is at risk of contracting the disease and how can it be prevented?

Can travellers catch the virus if they are on a plane with an infected person?

It is unlikely. This is because of the way the monkeypox infection is transmitted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

The infection spreads mainly through skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth, or sexual contact with someone who has the monkeypox rashes. People can also contract the infection from direct contact with the lesions or the fluid in it, or indirect contact with contaminated material such as linens.

Explained |A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here’s why you must not panic

In case of the 22-year-old from Kerala, the state Health Minister said that he had “no symptoms of monkeypox.”

The infection does not spread among people who are merely gathered together in a public place.

While it can in theory be transmitted through large respiratory droplets, that sort of transmission would require prolonged and close contact with the infected person. And if you are wearing a mask as part of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, you will be protected against monkeypox transmission.

Monkeypox |Is there a risk of an outbreak in India?

In the current global outbreak, sexual contact appears to be the most efficient way of transmission, with most cases occurring in men who have sex with men (MSM).

“We’re seeing cases that are largely focused on men. And when we look at those cases, we’re noticing that actually its men who have sex with men… There have been some cases reported in women and children, but these have been very limited,” said Andy Seale, an advisor on sexually transmitted infections at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in a video put out by the organisation.

Quixplained |How to keep safe from Monkeypox

How can we protect ourselves?

Dr R Gangakhedkar, former Head of the Department of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told The Indian Express in an interview that sexual activities should be avoided with partners who are unknown or not regular.

As a safety measure, condoms must be used during such sexual activity. However, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cautions that while “condoms may help; however, condoms alone are likely not enough to prevent monkeypox”. Kissing, the CDC advises, should be avoided, and skin-to-skin contact should be reduced to the extent possible.

In case a close contact has the infection, use appropriate personal protective measures while caring for them, avoid contact with infected material such as linens, and wash hands regularly. The patient must remain in isolation.

Those who get pox-like rashes should consult their doctor.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Who needs to go to a doctor?

Anyone with unexplained pox-like rashes, coupled with fever, headache, body ache, profound weakness, or swollen lymph nodes must seek care. If there is a history of international travel in the last 21 days, it is more likely to be monkeypox.

India has reported six cases so far — all the four cases from Kerala have a history of travel to UAE whereas the two cases from Delhi do not.

Monkeypox |This is what you need to know about the disease

Is there a need for vaccination?

No — not at this moment at least.

Dr Gangakhedkar told The Indian Express: “There is a very low risk of death — less than 1%. And this estimate is based on data from Africa (where the vast majority of deaths have occurred so far). Statistically, the case fatality ratio is very, very low.”

He added: “The disease is not very severe, so public health systems are unlikely to be over-burdened (like they were with Covid). Data from the Western countries shows that about 13% of the cases are hospitalised. If you look at the breakup of the hospitalisations, many come in for pain management. This number is likely to be lower in India — varying among different socio-economic groups with different health-seeking behaviours. Most patients can be effectively isolated at home.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 05:59:56 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

4

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

5

Maldives President in India Live Updates: India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives; six pacts signed

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually gi...
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually gi...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
India lead in Lawn Bowls Gold medal match against SA
CWG Day 5 LIVE

India lead in Lawn Bowls Gold medal match against SA

Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps
Kerala monsoon fury

Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps

Cabinet expansion soon, our govt doing good work: CM Shinde

Cabinet expansion soon, our govt doing good work: CM Shinde

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands
Explained

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis

Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis

Premium
India and Pakistan will clash on these dates
Asia Cup & World T20

India and Pakistan will clash on these dates

4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement