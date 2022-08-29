scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Explained: Less active dogs more likely to get doggy dementia, says study

A large sample-size study published in the journal Scientific Reports on August 25 has reported that a dog’s chances of developing CCD rise by 52% with each additional year of age.

canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD), Explained Health, Dementia, dementia in dogs, Explained, Indian Express Explained, Opinion, Current AffairsThe results of the new study were arrived at after analysing data from surveys completed by the owners of 15,019 dogs as part of the Dog Aging Project.

Just like dementia in humans, dogs too experience a decline in cognitive functions, which is known as canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD) or doggy dementia.

A large sample-size study published in the journal Scientific Reports on August 25 has reported that a dog’s chances of developing CCD rise by 52% with each additional year of age.

“Among dogs of the same age, health status, breed type, and sterilization status, odds of CCD were 6.47 times higher in dogs who were not active compared to those who were very active,” the study said. It noted that odds of having CCD went up in cases where the dogs had a history of eye, ear, or neurological problems.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Some earlier studies have found dementia can occur in at least 14% to 35% of older dogs, The New York Times reported.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The results of the new study were arrived at after analysing data from surveys completed by the owners of 15,019 dogs as part of the Dog Aging Project.

The disease, the study said, is difficult to diagnose as it is often confused with age-related issues among canines like loss of vision or hearing. However, symptoms that pet owners should look out for include changes in the dog’s sleep cycle, forgetting years of house training, wandering around the house as if lost, among others. Another clinical sign that the study points to is altered social interaction —  with the dog either being withdrawn or getting aggressive.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

According to the researchers, the risk factors linked to CCD mirror some of the factors for humans with dementia.

“Given increasing evidence of the parallels between canine and human cognitive disease, accurate CCD diagnosis in dogs may provide researchers with more suitable animal models in which to study aging in human populations,” the study said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 04:04:43 am
Next Story

Once a house painter, the ‘middleman’ owns hotels in Dubai, Darjeeling: CBI

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement