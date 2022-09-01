scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Cervavac, India’s first indigenously developed vaccine for cervical cancer: All you need to know

India accounts for about a fifth of the global burden of cervical cancer, with 1.23 lakh cases and around 67,000 deaths per year. How effective is the new vaccine, and what are the challenges ahead?

cervical vaccine indiaAllocating adequate resources and manpower for vaccinating the massive demographic of adolescent girls aged between 9 and 15 is an immediate challenge. (Reuters/ Representational)

Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday (September 1), announced the scientific completion of Cervavac, India’s first indigenously developed quadrivalent human papillomavirus (qHPV) vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer.

Despite being largely preventable, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, according to the WHO. In 2018, an estimated 570,00 women were diagnosed with the disease and it accounted for 311,000 deaths across the world.

Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Government of India’s Department of Biotechnology, and Chairperson of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) told The Indian Express that the vaccine would be launched later this year. “As per indications from Serum Institute of India the cost would approximate between Rs 200 to 400,” he said in an interview.

How common is cervical cancer in India?

India accounts for about a fifth of the global burden of cervical cancer, with 1.23 lakh cases and around 67,000 deaths per year.

Almost all cervical cancer cases are linked to certain strains of human papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus that is transmitted through sexual contact. While the body’s immune system usually gets rid of the HPV infection naturally within two years, in a small percentage of people the virus can linger over time and turn some normal cells into abnormal cells and then cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr. Smita Joshi, the Principal Investigator for Serum Institute of India’s HPV vaccine study told The Indian Express in July that while cervical cancer is preventable if detected early and managed effectively, it kills one woman every 8 minutes in the country.

“Screening and vaccination are two powerful tools that are available for preventing cervical cancer. Still, there is little awareness among women about the prevention of this cancer and less than 10% of Indian women get screened. All women aged 30-49 must get screened for cervical cancer even if they have no symptoms and get their adolescent daughters vaccinated with the HPV vaccine,” Dr Joshi said.

Who developed the new qHPV vaccine?

Cervavac was developed by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India in coordination with the Government of India’s Department of Biotechnology (DBT). The project to develop the vaccine was implemented by the then secretary of the DBT, Dr. M K Bhan in 2011. Since then, 30 meetings of scientific advisory groups and site visits conducted by DBT have helped review the scientific merit of the entire journey to develop the vaccine.

Cervavac received market authorisation approval from the Drug Controller General of India on July 12 this year.

How effective is the new vaccine?

HPV vaccines are given in two doses and data has shown that the antibodies that develop after both are administered can last up to six or seven years, according to Dr. Rajesh Gokhale. Unlike Covid vaccines, booster shots may not be required for the cervical cancer vaccine, he added.

Until now, the HPV vaccines available in India were produced by foreign manufacturers at an approximate cost of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 per dose. Cervavac is likely to be significantly cheaper, slated to cost approximately Rs 200 to 400. It has also demonstrated a robust antibody response that is nearly 1,000 times higher than the baseline against all targeted HPV types and in all dose and age groups.

What are the challenges?

The biggest task will be in allocating adequate resources and manpower for vaccinating the massive demographic of adolescent girls aged between 9 and 15, to ensure that they are protected from HPV early on.

According to Dr Smita Joshi, there is a huge need for stepping up awareness about the disease and the vaccine in the community. “Unlike Covid and the vaccination programme, there is very little awareness about cervical cancer. Overall awareness and screening is very low in the community and that is a concern. This is a preventable disease and hence a huge awareness programme is required,” Dr Joshi said.

What next?

Experts suggest that school-based vaccination programmes will work effectively. Currently, none exist and therefore planning will have to be done along those lines, Dr. Joshi said. Those accessing public health programmes will get the vaccine free of cost at government-aided schools. However concerted efforts will have to be made to ensure the involvement of private healthcare facilities and NGOs towards an effective rollout.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 08:35:13 pm
