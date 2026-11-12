Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s latest venture, a wearable device, has triggered a debate over how accurately technology can measure what happens inside the human brain. Called Temple, the device claims to track cerebral blood flow through a feature called BrainFlow, intended to show how factors such as exercise, sleep and meditation affect circulation.

But hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc, says there has been no clinical trial and has questioned whether a sensor placed against the skin can reliably distinguish blood flowing inside the brain from circulation in the scalp.

Most doctors backing him say a device may detect changes in blood volume beneath the skin, but that does not automatically mean it is measuring blood reaching the brain. Temple uses photoplethysmography (PPG), an optical technology also found in smartwatches.

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It shines light into the skin and analyses how much is reflected or absorbed as blood volume changes with each heartbeat. Different wavelengths can penetrate to different depths, but the returning signal passes through several layers of tissue. Establishing how much of it comes from the brain, rather than superficial blood vessels, is the real scientific challenge.

Why we need caution on brain wearables and functioning

“Ostensibly, the device claims to track blood flow disorders. But the brain has multiple problems with the blood supply itself for which you need a combination of tests. Besides, Temple is picking up flow of the external carotid artery, the branch of which reaches the temples. That is not the right blood vessel you want to measure the blood circulation from. That has to be the carotid artery,” says Dr Vinit Suri, senior neurologist and researcher at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi.

The brain receives its blood supply principally through the internal carotid and vertebral arteries. The external carotid artery, by contrast, supplies structures outside the skull, including the scalp. A signal influenced by circulation in these superficial vessels cannot simply be treated as a direct reading of cerebral blood flow.

Dr Neeraj Jain, professor and head, neurology, KEM Hospital, Mumbai, emphasises the limits of optical sensors. “These can detect changes in blood volume and circulation, but distinguishing cerebral blood flow from superficial scalp circulation is challenging. Although advanced optical techniques may capture deeper signals, this particular device needs robust validation to establish how specifically it measures intracranial circulation. We need randomised controlled trials for any evidence.”

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Dr Suri also cautions against treating the device as an established medical instrument. “It is not a medical device, not validated, it is a fitness toy device,” he says. A single peripheral or wearable-derived reading cannot, on its own, establish the adequacy of the brain’s blood supply or indicate how well the brain is functioning.

Can any wearable be a preventive tool for brain health and strokes?

Wearables can contribute indirectly to prevention by monitoring physical activity, sleep, heart rate and, in validated devices, atrial fibrillation. “However, no wearable can currently comprehensively assess brain health or reliably predict strokes. Conventional vascular risk-factor screening and medical evaluation remain essential,” says Dr Jain. Goyal, to be clear, has not mentioned stroke prevention.

“Besides, blood flow is only one aspect of brain health. Neurons may become damaged or lose function, cerebrospinal fluid pathways may be obstructed, and tumours or abnormalities in blood vessels may affect the brain, all of which require different clinical assessments and investigations. A single blood-flow reading cannot predict whether or when someone will have a stroke, which may result from a sudden blockage or rupture of a blood vessel, and its risk depends on multiple factors, including blood pressure, heart rhythm, diabetes, cholesterol and vascular health,” says Dr Suri. Even clinical risk assessments estimate probability; they cannot predict precisely when a stroke will occur.

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Why measuring blood flow is not enough

Temple’s defence rests partly on early studies comparing BrainFlow readings with transcranial Doppler ultrasound, a recognised technique that measures the velocity of blood moving through major arteries inside the skull. One study involving 23 healthy adults reported correlations of around 0.80 between the two technologies under different conditions, including exercise and changes in posture.

Transcranial Doppler measures blood-flow velocity, while Temple produces its own proprietary index. The two signals moving in a similar direction does not establish that they measure exactly the same thing.

The brain is not a passive organ

Dr Suri also challenges the larger idea underpinning Goyal’s interest in gravity and brain ageing.

The Gravity Aging Hypothesis proposes that gravity constantly pulls blood downwards, forcing the brain to work harder to maintain its circulation and potentially accelerating ageing over time. The hypothesis also assumes that the brain is unable to compensate adequately for changes in blood circulation.

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How Temple works. How Temple works.

But this overlooks one of the brain’s most important protective mechanisms: autoregulation, which allows it to adjust blood-vessel diameter and maintain blood supply across ordinary changes in posture. Standing, lying down, bending or exercising does not mean the brain is being progressively damaged by gravity.

“As someone who studies how the brain works and what affects it, I can say that this idea oversimplifies a very complex system. Human ageing is influenced by many biological processes, and gravity, by itself, is not the hidden cause of brain ageing. No study has proven it either,” says Dr Suri.

What are the real tests people should rely on for brain health?

There is no single test that comprehensively measures brain health. According to Dr Jain, clinical neurological assessment and evaluation of blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol are fundamental. “MRI, CT angiography, EEG, transcranial Doppler and neuropsychological testing are used when clinically indicated,” he says.

The real diffrence will always be between an actual physiological measurement and an algorithm-generated score. “Wearable technology has tremendous potential to transform preventive healthcare. We should encourage genuine innovation and research in this field, but scientific claims must be proportional to the evidence available. Any wearable should complement medical care, not replace clinical evaluation or encourage self-diagnosis,” adds Dr Jain.

What actually influences brain ageing?

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Brain ageing is shaped by several interacting processes, including inflammation, oxidative stress, changes in blood vessels, the weakening of connections between neurons and genetic predisposition. Lifestyle also matters. “Regular physical activity supports circulation and strengthens brain networks. Adequate sleep helps the brain clear metabolic waste, while a balanced diet, mental stimulation and social engagement contribute to long-term cognitive health,” says Dr Suri.

The same caution applies to claims about Temple’s other proposed measurements, including its Entropy score, which is presented as an indicator of how hard the body is working to sustain itself. While entropy is a legitimate concept in biological research, that does not automatically validate a proprietary score. Its precise meaning, reliability and relationship with established physiological measures must be demonstrated.

Ultimately, the Temple controversy is about the difference between an interesting scientific possibility and a proven medical measurement. Independent testing, transparent methods and larger validation studies are needed. And when it comes to something as complex as the human brain, scientific promise must not be mistaken for established proof.