Explained: Corneas bioengineered from pig collagen can restore sight, study finds

August 17, 2022 4:10:55 am
Damage to the cornea — the clear, outermost layer of the eye — is one of the leading causes of blindness across the world, leaving approximately 12.7 million people blind, and particularly affecting those in poorer countries where there is a scarcity of donated human corneas.
For the first time, researchers in Sweden have been able to create a successful alternative — bioengineered cornea implants made of collagen derived from pig skin. The implant was used to successfully restore the vision of 20 people in India and Iran, most of whom were blind due to keratoconus, a disease that leads to thinning of the cornea. The findings were published in the journal Nature Biotechnology on August 11.
Researchers claim that there is a severe shortage of corneas, with only one available for 70 patients. Logistical and storage difficulties, along with expensive surgical equipment, further burden those living in low- and middle-income countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
As a substitute for human corneas, the researchers utilised medical-grade collagen derived from pig skin, a byproduct of the food industry that is already used in medical devices for glaucoma surgery. This is not only cheaper and easier to access than donated corneas, but requires a less invasive procedure and can be stored for a significantly longer period — up to two years, the study notes.
Subscriber Only Stories
The researchers developed a minimally invasive method without the use of stitches, where a small incision is made in the patient’s eye, and the implant is inserted over the existing cornea. This can be done with high-precision lasers or by using readily available surgical instruments.
This new method was used by surgeons in India and Iran, where there is a lack of donated corneas. Not only was the procedure safe for all 20 participants, the researchers found that 2 years after the operation, none of the patients were blind anymore. Furthermore, 3 of the Indian participants who had earlier been blind, had perfect (20/20) vision after operation. The researchers said they want their method to be affordable for everyone.
“The results show that it is possible to develop a biomaterial that meets all the criteria for being used as human implants, which can be mass-produced and stored up to two years and thereby reach even more people with vision problems,” said Neil Lagali, Professor of Experimental Ophthalmology at Sweden’s Linköping University, one of the researchers behind the study.
(SOURCE: NATURE BIOTECHNOLOGY)
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’Premium
Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID
Supreme Court’s contradictory verdicts reinforce the need for a Bail Act
Mondal not cooperating with probe in cattle smuggling case, says CBI
Power, a reality check
A workforce less diverse
Headmaster dies of cardiac arrest while delivering I-Day speech
2002 rape and murder: Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone, husband ‘numb’
Explained: The Bilkis case remissions
Remission of life sentence to Bilkis Bano’s attackers is a travesty, a betrayal of PM’s promise
CBI, ED will knock on CM’s door too if govt involved in scams: BJP
TMC observes ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’
Ahmedabad police’s Ganesh idol norms leave makers a worried lot