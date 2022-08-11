scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?

Outside of Africa, 98% of cases are in men who have sex with men. With only a limited global supply of vaccines, authorities are racing to stop monkeypox before it becomes entrenched as a new disease.

By: AP | London |
August 11, 2022 11:34:40 am
Test tubes labeled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration. (Reuters: Dado Ruvic)

Since May, nearly 90 countries have reported more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox. The World Health Organization classified the escalating outbreak of the once-rare disease as an international emergency in July; the US declared it a national emergency last week.

Outside of Africa, 98% of cases are in men who have sex with men. With only a limited global supply of vaccines, authorities are racing to stop monkeypox before it becomes entrenched as a new disease.

Quixplained |How to keep safe from Monkeypox

Can monkeypox be contained?

Theoretically, yes. The virus does not spread easily and there is a vaccine. But there are only about 16 million doses available now and only one company makes the shot. Except for Africa, there is no sign of sustained monkeypox transmission beyond men who have sex with men, meaning that stopping spread among that group could effectively end the outbreak.

Last week, British scientists said there were “early signs” the monkeypox cases in the UK — which once had the world’s biggest outbreak outside Africa — had peaked.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Is monkeypox another pandemic?

No. A pandemic means that a disease outbreak has spread to the entire world. Monkeypox does not transmit as quickly as the coronavirus and stopping it will not require dramatic interventions like the COVID-19 lockdowns.

WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he declared monkeypox an emergency in part to prompt countries to take the epidemic seriously, saying there is still an opportunity to contain the disease before it becomes a global problem.

Also read |Monkeypox cases driven ‘underground’ by anti-gay stigma in India

How does monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox spread typically requires skin-to-skin or skin-to-mouth contact with an infected patient’s lesions. People can also be infected through contact with the clothing or bedsheets of someone who has monkeypox lesions. It also can be spread through contact with respiratory droplets, but scientists are still trying to figure out how often that happens. British health officials say they haven’t confirmed any instances of airborne transmission.

Who is getting infected?

Advertisement

A large percentage of cases have been in gay and bisexual men. The initial outbreaks in Europe and North America were likely triggered by sex at two raves in Spain and Belgium. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99% of monkeypox cases in the US are men. Of those, 94% reported sexual contact with other men in the three weeks before they developed symptoms.

Still, anyone can catch the virus if they are in close contact with an infected person or fabrics that touched an infected person.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Who is getting vaccinated?

Advertisement

With supplies limited, health officials are not recommending mass vaccination. They are suggesting the shots for health workers, people who have been in close contact with an infected person, and men at high risk of catching monkeypox.

Officials are also trying to stretch supplies of the vaccine, Jynneos. It requires two doses, but many places are only giving one dose. US health officials on Tuesday authorized a new strategy that would allow health professionals to vaccinate up to five people — instead of one — with each vial. The approach uses just a fraction of the typical amount of vaccine and administers it with an injection just under the skin rather than into deeper tissue. Recipients would still get two shots a month apart.

What else can I do to lower my risk?

WHO’s Tedros recommended that men at risk of catching monkeypox consider making “safe choices” and reducing their sexual partners “for the moment.” Britain’s Health Security Agency has advised people to check themselves for monkeypox lesions before they have sex or go to a social event, noting that most of the country’s cases are believed to have originated at festivals, saunas and other venues where sex has taken place. Anyone with monkeypox lesions should isolate until they are completely healed, which can take up to three weeks.

Don't miss |Monkeypox: How to manage close contact scenarios

What’s the connection between monkeypox and Africa?

Monkeypox has been endemic for decades in parts of central and west Africa, where people have mostly been sickened after contact with infected wild animals like rodents and squirrels.

The acting director of Africa’s top public health agency said last week that sex among gay and bisexual men was “not relevant” to the continent’s outbreak, with about 40% of cases among women. Scientists think the monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America originated in Africa long before the disease started spreading. Samples from cases in Europe show dozens of mutations, suggesting the initial virus was silently spreading for months or years before the current epidemics were detected. The version of monkeypox spreading in Europe and North America has a lower fatality rate than the one circulating in Africa. Countries that didn’t see many monkeypox cases before this outbreak have reported a handful of deaths, while Africa has had at least 100 suspected deaths this year.

Advertisement

Who is at higher risk for serious illness?

Most people infected with monkeypox recover without treatment, but it can cause more severe symptoms like brain inflammation and in rare cases, death. Monkeypox can be serious in children, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions, like cancer, tuberculosis or HIV.

Advertisement

In the US, the CDC says about 40% of people with monkeypox also have HIV.

The longer the current outbreaks continue, the greater the chances the virus could spread in other communities, similar to how HIV was first spotted in gay men before becoming established more widely.

Advertisement

“There is some crossover between the sexual networks of gay and bisexual men and networks of heterosexual people with high sexual activity, so it is possible we could see monkeypox more widely,” said Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain’s University of East Anglia. “If that happens, we may have a much bigger problem.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 11:34:40 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena strongholds

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
Himachal Pradesh

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement