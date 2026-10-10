Government plans caps on cancer drug margins. Will prices fall?

The Union government recently decided to cap the trade margins on 110 expensive cancer medicines, including around 35 patented ones. While the list is still being finalised, officials say it will cover the branded, generic, domestically manufactured and imported versions of these drugs.

The step follows a 2019 pilot by the government that had demonstrated a 91% reduction in the maximum retail price (MRP) of 42 cancer medicines. The present step is likely to bring down the marked prices of the selected cancer drugs by up to 70%, said officials aware of the matter.

The Indian Express takes a look at why the step was necessary, how it will be implemented — and, most importantly, whether it will make cancer drugs more accessible.

What is trade margin rationalisation?

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The trade margin of a medicine is essentially the difference in the price at which it is sold to stockists — the first point of sale — and its MRP (the price at which it is sold to customers). This gap is usually quite significant, sometimes going as high as 1,000% of the cost at the first point of sale.

Under trade margin rationalisation (TMR), instead of capping the price of each medicine — and its different formulations, doses and brands — the government caps the percentage markup at which the medicine can be sold in order to bring down the cost to the consumer. A 30% TMR would mean a medicine can carry an MRP of only Rs 100 if it was sold to the stockist for Rs 70.

The government does fix prices for the different formulations and doses of certain medicines — the scheduled ones which have been put on the National List of Essential Medicines by an expert committee. The ceiling price for scheduled drugs is based on the average market price of the most commonly selling brands of the medicine.

India’s twin mechanism for regulating drug prices. India’s twin mechanism for regulating drug prices.

The drugs on which trade margin rationalisation will be applicable are not scheduled — and hence not under price control. The only regulation on these drugs is that they cannot raise their MRP by more than 10% a year.

How will the MRP be calculated?

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The mechanism of regulation would be similar to what was done by the government in its 2019 pilot for regulating the price of 42 cancer medicines.

The matter of implementing TMR was discussed at a meeting of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) — the body that is responsible for regulating medicine prices.

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The minutes state: “After detailed deliberation, the Authority approved, in principle, the proposal for Trade Margin Rationalization of identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs under Paragraph 19 of DPCO, 2013, by capping the trade margin at 30% of MRP subject to finalization of the list of anti-cancer drugs to be covered under the exercise.”

The 2019 notification states that the retail price of a medicine will be equal to the price to stockist x {𝟏 + (Trade margin/ 100 — trade margin)}.

Which drugs are likely to be covered?

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While the list is yet to be finalised by the Director General of Health Services, it is likely to include commonly used but expensive cancer medicine.

“One of the considerations for selecting a medicine is that it should be expensive. This is because a 30% capping on trade margin for the cheaper drugs can disincentivise companies because it does not cover the marketing costs. Other than that, of course, the drug should be one that is approved for treatment of cancer in India and is used frequently for it,” said an official from the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

The list of medicines on which TMR was applied in 2019 included several chemotherapy drugs such as Cytarabine and Mitoxantrone and immunotherapy drugs such as osimertinib used for the treatment of lung cancer and ribociclib used for the treatment of breast cancer.

Why is this necessary?

Regulating the prices of cancer medicine is essential considering that the cancer burden is on the rise in India. Survival improves in many cases today with the use of targeted and immunotherapy drugs. Yet, the latest therapies remain out of reach for most.

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A real-world study from Tata Memorial Hospital had shown that only 1.6% of the patients who need such therapies are able to access them, with cost being one of the most significant barriers.

This issue of cost has been raised in the top courts. The Supreme Court recently questioned the nearly ten-fold markup in some cancer drugs. In another case in the Kerala High Court, a patient had urged that the government ensure the cancer medicine she needed be made affordable, if needed by the government “non-commercially” utilising the patent.

A previous Indian Express report has shown that one such cancer drug — pembrolizumab — wasn’t affordable for most patients despite the government cutting duties and the company offering patient assistance programmes.

How much are the prices of medicines likely to reduce?

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An analysis of market data by experts at the recent NPPA meeting found that non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs carry an average trade mark-up of approximately 170%, with mark-ups going up to 700% in certain cases.

At present, the annual turnover of cancer drugs is around Rs 12,500 crore. Of this, scheduled cancer drugs, whose prices are regulated, account for only around Rs 2,250 crore.

Addressing these huge markups on non-scheduled drugs, experts at the NPPA meeting said the move is expected to reduce MRP broadly in the range of 20-70%, resulting in an annual savings of approximately Rs 2,500 crore. The 2019 exercise resulted in substantial reductions in MRP of up to 91%, with annual savings of approximately Rs 984 crore, according to the minutes of the NPPA meeting.

What do experts say?

Experts and patients’ rights activists say that there is still scope to game the system as there is no control over the price to stockists.

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“For example, a company may sell 1,000 vials of a medicine at an inflated price to the distributor and say that I will give you 500 vials free, meaning the company will be able to keep the prices artificially inflated even if they abide by the 30% margin capping,” said one expert familiar with the issue.

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They said that the capping should be based on the manufacturing cost or the cost at which the product is imported.

K M Gopakumar, co-convenor of Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatments, said: “This is unlikely to make many of the patented cancer drugs affordable. Despite such capping in 2019, prices of cancer medicines increased. For instance, the monthly cost of ribociclib rose from Rs 58,000 in 2022 to Rs 78,000 in 2025 despite margin capping.”

Patented drugs face no competition and, hence, no pressure to reduce prices.

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Retailers, meanwhile, welcomed the move because it ensures transparent fixing of margins and MRP. All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, the largest association of medical retailers, said the MRP is determined and printed by the pharmaceutical manufacturers and that retailers should not be held responsible. They also urged the government to undertake a similar exercise for other high-cost medicines.

This, in fact, helps brick-and-mortar retail stores because they have long maintained that deep discounts by online stores result in unfair competition.

Pharmaceutical industry experts, on the other hand, said that even the market for non-scheduled drugs in India is very competitive, resulting in the best prices for the consumers in most cases. The trade margins do not automatically go to the manufacturer or even the retailer but are needed for maintaining the supply chain across the country. They, however, added that the unusually high margins are concentrated particularly in a small number of hospital-based and specialised therapies for which TMR may be necessary.