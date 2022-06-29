Explained: Haryana’s big push to attract investment, create jobs

Haryana government Monday approved three major policies aimed at attracting investments and creating more jobs while being focused at the ease of doing business. A look at these policies and what they plan to achieve.

Haryana Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2022

Incentives for industry: Numerous financial incentives to EV manufacturers include 100 per cent reimbursement of stamp duty along with exemption in electricity duty for a period of 20 years.

For 10 years, they will get 50% net SGST reimbursement. Further, manufacturing companies of EV components, EV battery, charging infrastructure etc. will be incentivised with capital subsidy.

Mega industry will get capital subsidy at 20% of fixed capital expenditure (FCI) or Rs 20 crore; large industry will get subsidy of 10% of FCI up to Rs 10 crore. For medium industry, it will be 20% of FCI up to Rs 50 lakh, and for small industry, 20% of FCI up to Rs 40 lakh and for micro the cap is 25% of FCI up to Rs 15 lakh.

Battery disposal units will get 15% of FCI up to Rs 1 crore as capital subsidy. The policy provides one-time support to facilitate conversion of existing manufacturing units completely into EV manufacturing of 25% of book value up to Rs 2 crore for micro, small, medium and large units.

For consumers: A discount of 15% or of Rs 6 lakh would be given on an electric car priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 40 lakh.

A 15% price discount or a discount of Rs 3 lakh will be given on the purchase of a hybrid electric car costing between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.

A 15% percent price discount or a discount of Rs 10 lakh will be given on the purchase of an electric car that costs between Rs 40 lakh to Rs 70 lakh.

A 100% rebate in motor vehicle tax would be given on the purchase of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler.

Employment avenues: The policy provides for employment generation subsidy of Rs 48,000 per employee per annum for 10 years in lieu of Haryana domiciled manpower being employed with EV companies.

Haryana State Startup Policy 2022

The government says that at least 14 Unicorn startups out of 101 such startups are based out of Haryana. Currently, there are 3,910 Haryana-based startups as of June 15, 2022 that are recognised by DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade).

Incentives for startups: Under the policy, 50% net SGST reimbursement for 7 years has been promised. It also offers reimbursement of lease rental subsidy for startups up to Rs 5 lakh; seed-grant up to Rs 10 lakh per startup for 100 startups in ‘A’ category blocks (Haryana categorises its industrial areas in block categories A to D based on development), for 250 startups in ‘B’ category blocks, 750 startups in ‘C’ category blocks and 1,000 startups in ‘D’ category blocks. Further, there are provisions for reimbursement of 100% of actual expenses with a maximum of Rs 25 lakh for domestic and international patent registrations; 75 per cent reimbursement of expenses incurred for cloud computing/storage on Haryana-based data centres up to Rs 2.5 lakh per startup per annum for a period of 5 years;

A capital grant of up to Rs 2 crore to Government Host Institutes and up to Rs 1 crore to Private Host Institutes will be given for setting up of incubators. There will be financial support of up to Rs 2.5 lakh per incubator as mentoring assistance for government-owned/ supported/sponsored incubators up to a maximum of Rs 25 lakh per annum. Also, incubators will get 50 per cent reimbursement of lease rent paid by them for operations on a rent basis for a period of 3 years, up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Employment avenues: Government expects that at least 5,000 new startups would be established in Haryana over the next five years (within policy period) providing direct & indirect employment to 75,000 persons.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Haryana Data Centre Policy 2022

Government aims to facilitate establishment of 115-120 new data centres in the state with an expected investment of Rs 7,500 crores.

Incentives for industry: Any data centre set up in Haryana with 1 MW & above of power consumption will be eligible for availing various benefits under the new policy. These incentives include 50% net SGST reimbursement for a period of 10 years in ‘A’ & ‘B’ category blocks and 75% net SGST reimbursement for the same period in ‘C’ and ‘D’ category blocks.

There will be a reimbursement of the power bill for the energy consumed from the DISCOMs of Haryana up to 25% of net SGST for a period of 3 years, and 100% reimbursement of stamp duty paid on sale/lease deeds to establish a data center. Further, 100% exemption from electricity duty shall be permitted for a period of 20 years.

Employment avenues: Data centres will be eligible for an employment generation subsidy of Rs 48,000 per employee per year for a period of 10 years. Government expects that nearly 75,000 jobs will be created in these centres.