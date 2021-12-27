Explained: Centre’s guidelines for ‘precautionary’ Covid shots for priority groups

The Centre on Monday issued guidelines for the “precautionary” doses against Covid-19 that will be administered to three priority groups—healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years who have co-morbidities.

The drive will be rolled out starting from January 10 next year.

Who will be eligible for the “precautionary” doses?

The health ministry has said that healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years with comorbidities will be eligible for the “precautionary” doses.

More importantly, the guidelines state that beneficiaries can take the additional jab only nine months—that is 39 weeks—between the second dose was administered to them.

Will the government inform beneficiaries if they are eligible?

The guidelines state that when beneficiaries become eligible for the additional dose, Co-WIN will send out text messages informing them that their third shot is now due.

Do beneficiaries have to carry any co-morbidity certificate to the vaccination centre ?

Since the “precautionary” doses will be administered on doctors’ advice, beneficiaries need to carry the co-morbidity certificates to the vaccination centres. However, the beneficiary does not need to upload any doctor’s recommendation on the Co-Win platform before booking vaccination slots.

Will walk-in facilities be available?

Yes. Beneficiaries can either book their slots online or walk into a vaccination centre to get jabbed. So, it is not mandatory to book slots on Co-Win. However, beneficiaries have to check beforehand the list of vaccination centres offering walk-in facilities.

Will the government issue another vaccination certificate?

The guidelines state that after beneficiaries take the third dose, the details will be suitably reflected in their vaccination certificates.