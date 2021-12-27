Explained: What are the govt guidelines for vaccinating children against Covid-19?

India will start administering Covid-19 vaccines to children in the age group of 15-18 years from January 3 next year.

On Monday, the Centre issued guidelines for this vaccination drive. The SOP outlines the type of vaccine that can be used as well as the methods of booking slots to get jabbed.

Which vaccine will be administered to children in the age group of 15-18?

The health ministry guidelines state that only Covaxin will be administered to children in the age group of 15-18 years.

Are all children eligible for the drive?

The health ministry has said that all those who are 15 years or more will be able to register on Co-WIN. In other words, anyone born in 2007 or later will be eligible.

How can children register for vaccination?

The health ministry has said that beneficiaries can self-register online through an existing account on Co-WIN.

They can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number. This option at present is available only for citizens who are eligible for vaccination.

Therefore, children can book their vaccination slots using their parents’ existing Co-WIN accounts from January 1.

What are the other options for booking vaccination slots for children?

Guidelines state that beneficiaries can also be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode. Further, appointments can be booked online or onsite (that is children can walk in to get jabbed).

Is vaccination free for children?

All beneficiaries irrespective of their income status are entitled to get jabbed for free at government vaccination centres. However, those who visit private hospitals or vaccination centres have to pay the requisite fees.