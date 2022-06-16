Explained: Goa’s new Raj Bhavan plan and what happens to the old structure?

President Ramnath Kovind Wednesday laid foundation stone for the construction of the Raj Bhavan annexe at the Goa Governor’s residence. The new building will come up within the Raj Bhavan premises overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said Thursday that the Raj Bhavan building, which was over 400 years old, is a national monument and would be preserved in its existing form.

Why is a new Raj Bhavan being built?

The Raj Bhavan at Dona Paula in Panaji is a monument that has been standing for over four centuries. Government officials have argued that the maintenance of the Raj Bhavan building is difficult and expensive and modifications to the existing structure are not permissible since it is a heritage building. The government has envisioned use of the existing Raj Bhavan building, a protected Archeological Survey of India monument, for tourism.

When was the decision to construct a new Raj Bhavan taken?

The Goa government had first announced its decision to construct a new Raj Bhavan in July 2020. However, the then Goa Governor, Satyapal Malik, had written a letter to Goa CM Pramod Sawant stating that “at a time when the state is battling Covid-19 and reeling under financial crises, the idea to construct a new Raj Bhavan is irrational and imprudent”.

The Cabinet led by Sawant in his new government formed in March, recently approved the construction of the new Raj Bhavan building.

What has been the government’s response to those opposing the move?

Opposition parties in Goa have questioned the need for a new building.

In a statement issued on May 23, the Raj Bhavan clarified that the “present building of Raj Bhavan and the Governor’s Secretariat Building will remain intact and will not be disturbed or modified in any manner”.

But it said the building had undergone “a great deal of wear and tear resulting in crores of rupees being spent every year for the maintenance by the Public Works Department”.

The statement added, the Raj Bhavan’s requirements too have changed, needing “more space with modern facilities and amenities”.

Governor Pillai had earlier said, “This (the existing Raj Bhavan) is a monument, a national monument. Not even a single stone can be changed by the Governor, the Chief Minister or the President.”

Officials said Pillai accepted the Chief Minister’s proposal as maintaining the old building was “difficult”. The new project will be executed by the Public Works Department.

What is the history of the heritage building?

In 1540, the then Portuguese Viceroy had built fort ramparts surrounding the entire cape due to its strategic location, government officials said.

Subsequently in 1541, the chapel that exists at site was built along with the present day structure — it was originally planned to serve as a convent.

In 1844, this convent became the residence of the Archbishop and, in 1866, it became the palace residence of the Portuguese governor.

What is there inside the existing Raj Bhavan premises?

The sprawling Raj Bhavan estate is located on a cape in the Goan capital, and is also known by its erstwhile Portuguese name “Palacio do Cabo”. It offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian sea and hosts a number of residential suites along with the Our Lady of the Cape Church, a Grotto, the Estate Beach and a jetty.

After being opened for visitors in 2019, it was closed for the public in 2020 citing “security reasons”. Governor Pillai said that it would once again be opened to the public once the new building gets completed.

Where will the new Raj Bhavan come up?

The new building will come up within the sprawling 88-acre premises of the Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula in Panaji. Government officials said that the construction is likely to begin by September, adding that the building should be ready in about two years.

President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone of the new Raj Bhavan (Annexe) at Goa. राष्ट्रपती रामनाथ कोविंद यांच्या हस्ते गोव्यातील नव्या राजभवन वास्तूचा पायाभरणी सोहळा दोनापावल येथे पार पडला. प्रस्तावित वास्तू सध्याच्या राजभवन आवारातच निर्माणाधीन आहे. pic.twitter.com/ZXz3kTaDz2 — PIB in Goa (@PIB_Panaji) June 15, 2022

What will the new building look like?

According to the PWD, the ground floor of the building will have the President’s quarters with a master bedroom, a large sea-facing deck, living, dining area, kitchen and two guest bedrooms. It will also have the Governor’s office, office space for staff to the Governor, President’s staff on duty, ADCs, video conferencing facility and two VIP guest rooms. There will be a separate entrance for VIPs and another entry for other offices.

The first floor will have Governor’s quarters with a master bedroom, a large sea-facing deck, living, dining, kitchen, and two guest bedrooms. It will also have offices of secretaries, joint secretaries, controller, assistant controller, allied staff offices, a control room, a banquet hall and a dining hall.

The PWD has said that it has designed a barrier-free, sustainable building design suited to Goan climate while making maximum use of the sea view.