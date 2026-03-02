With survival at stake, Iran likely to continue fighting

Joint Israeli and US air and missile strikes on Tehran have assassinated Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader of 37 years. These strikes were part of a larger aerial attack across Iran’s centres of military and political power, which have also killed its other top defence officials.

Despite this, Iran has targeted US bases in every Gulf country as part of a sustained region-wide retaliation. Why couldn’t this expanding conflict be prevented?

Commitment trap

Unlike in June 2025, the key difference is that the current war has arguably broken out due to a breakthrough in US-Iran talks — not a breakdown.

This was evident in that Oman, which holds discretion in high regard as a serious mediator, broke all precedent on February 28 by making public the details of the US-Iran negotiations. This included Iran agreeing to zero stockpiling of nuclear material, down-blending its existing 60% enriched stockpile to irreversible fuel, and allowing US inspectors access to its nuclear sites. He asserted that the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal (which US President Donald Trump has sought to outdo) did not contain such extensive Iranian commitments, making it a significantly better deal for the US.