Why is picking Pakistan’s next army chief more contentious this time around?

Floods have ravaged Pakistan, but even as the country counts its devastating losses, it has been focused on something else – the selection of a new Army chief. General Qamar Javed Bajwa retires on November 29. Whether Bajwa should get an extension, or would he step down, and who might replace him have become questions of intense speculation.

Some of this is because of the nature of the Pakistan Army itself. Through most of the last 75 years, it has seen itself as superior to all other organs of state, and has used its self-assigned job description as “defender of Pakistan’s ideological boundaries” to intervene in the country’s politics several times – directly through coups, and indirectly, by bringing in a political party or leader of its choice, or by meddling in the work of government they do not like.

What’s behind the Imran-Bajwa fallout?

But the reason why this time, the succession issue has become more contentious than it has been in recent memory is because of Khan’s complicated relations with the Pakistan Army.

Khan owes his stint as Prime Minister in good measure to Bajwa and the former ISI chief Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed. But as the incompetence of his government became evident, and the Pakistan Army began to distance itself from the horse it had backed, Khan bet on Hameed as the general who should succeed Bajwa, so that Hameed would return the favour by ensuring Khan another term. His evident preference led to a standoff between Khan and Bajwa last October when the Army chief decided to replace Hameed as ISI chief. For weeks, Khan did not sign off on Bajwa’s choice to succeed Hameed at the ISI, as Prime Ministers have customarily done.

Khan blinked eventually. But his days in office were numbered thereafter. The opposition parties were galvanised by the daylight they saw between him and the Army chief. His ouster became necessary before he got the opportunity to appoint an Army chief of his choice who would then work to win him another term. A no-confidence vote was set up.

With the Bajwa-Khan honeymoon over, the Army said it would remain “neutral” and made no effort to shore up the numbers on his side during a non-confidence vote. After his defeat, the first time a Pakistani prime minister has been ousted through a parliamentary procedure, Khan’s tirade against the Army and the Shehbaz Sharif government only became louder.

In the months since then, Khan has been seen trying hard to divide the army. Claiming most of the officers and ranks were on his side, he has openly railed against its top leadership, painting it as having engineered his unseating as part of a US conspiracy to bring in an “imported government”, and exhorting all “patriots” not to side with “evil”.

Khan’s “western conspiracy” cry has mined the anti-American vein running through the conservative new middle class of Pakistan, including in the army, which sees itself as the true middle class institution. Pumped by the popular support he has managed to rally since his ouster, Khan has been demanding early elections.

Adding to the mood in his favour are the unpopular economic decisions that the Sharif government has had to take. The floods will only increase Pakistan’s economic woes that the recently granted IMF package – it was negotiated before the disaster struck — may not be able to mitigate. The government’s actions against Khan – filing terrorism charges against him for remarks against government officials at a rally; taking TV channels off the air for being “pro-Imran”, jailing journalists, and banning channels from airing his interviews – seem to have only added to Khan’s popularity.

Sharif camp ’ s calculations

Sharif’s camp believes it is more politic to stay on till the end of the government’s term next May, by which time the government may manage an economic turnaround of sorts and recoup lost ground. Or that Khan, who faces questions about campaign funding and misappropriation of official gifts worth millions, may be disqualified from elections.

The PTI-controlled Punjab Assembly resolution that Shehbaz should be tried for treason for consulting his brother Nawaz, who lives in self-exile in London, on the next army chief is of a piece with the cat and mouse game Imran and the government is now playing with each other.

Imran ’ s comeback play

It was Khan’s aim to be in a position to appoint the next army chief. Now it is to have the army on his side after his comeback, of which he is convinced. This is why Khan suddenly wants Bajwa, rendered a lame duck by the smear campaign against him, to continue so that it will not be an army chief of Sharif’s choice that he will be dealing with. Pre-emptively, Khan has already insinuated that any successor appointed by Sharif would not be “patriotic”.

“They want to bring their own army chief…they are afraid that if a strong and patriotic army chief is appointed then he would ask them about the looted wealth,” Khan said in a recent rally, repeating his allegations that all those in the ruling combine were “thieves”. In a media interview, Khan said generously that Bajwa could be given an extension and the succession question in the army should be left to the next government to settle.

However, it does seem that unless elections are held by the end of this year and Khan wins, his favourite would be out of the running. Lt. Gen Hameed, recently transferred to Bhawalpur from Peshawar Corps where he had been posted last October, retires in April 2023. Those said to be top of the list are Lt. Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt. Gen Mohammed Amir, and Lt. Gen Azhar Abbas. Bajwa and Hameed are still not being counted entirely.

Khan’s attacks against the Pakistan army should have gladdened the hearts of all progressive elements in Pakistan who have been demanding a roll back of the army’s influence in national politics for years, as a long overdue correction in the civilian-military imbalance.

After all, here is a leader who is trying to tame the powerful military. But it is quite evident that Khan’s is not a democratic or principled opposition to the military’s meddling in politics, but is born out of political expediency, the frustration at having been pushed off the “same page”.

Irrespective, Khan has already weakened the Pakistan army as an institution, showing it up to be a divided house and for the first time (barring the last two years of Musharraf’s term in office), out of sync with its chief, something no civilian politician has managed before.

What does all this mean for India?

The Indian security establishment may see this as a good augury for the long term, but it should also be alive to the possibility that the fallout, including an institutional response by the Pakistan military to Khan’s challenge, might drag in the region.