scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Explained: Who is William Ruto, the controversial President-elect who won Kenya’s contested elections?

Just after the results, there was a split in the election commission and a possible threat of violence in east Africa’s third-largest economy.

Kenya's President-elect William Ruto, stands under a photograph of current president Uhuru Kenyatta, as he prepares to address the media. (AP/File)

William Ruto won the Presidential elections in Kenya earlier this month in an extremely close fight, even as the chaos continued and parties broke into fights at the election centre amid allegations of irregularities.

On August 23, his rival candidate Raila Odinga filed a petition in the Supreme Court, claiming a mismatch between the turnout figures and the result, and that many constituencies did not have their votes counted. “We have enough evidence to prove all of the criminality that occurred,” said Odinga at a press conference. Ruto has said he would be open to “engage” with any potential court challenges, and the development is being lauded by many for its emphasis on due process.

Also in Explained |Why Kenya’s election results are controversial, and what could happen next

Ruto, who will seek to be the fifth president of the east African country since it declared independence in 1963, said his government “will have nothing to do with the blackmail we have seen, the threats we have seen, the fear sown around the country” due to different political views. He added, “If there will be court processes, we will engage because we adhere to the rule of law.”

Who is William Ruto?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

William Ruto was the first elected Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and was sworn into office in 2013.

As reported by The New York Times, Ruto was born in Sambut village near Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu County and had humble origins – hunting rabbits, raising sheep and cows and going to school barefoot. He comes from the third-largest ethnic group in Kenya, the Kalenjin. After studying botany and zoology at the university level, he got a doctorate in plant ecology.

In the 1990s, he began shifting his focus toward politics. It was in 1992 that Ruto began his political career through a church leadership for meeting and campaigning for then president Daniel Arap Moi at the University of Nairobi. In 1997, Ruto ran for and won the Eldoret North constituency’s parliamentary seat and was re-elected in 2002.

Known as a strong orator with a knack for drawing huge crowds at rallies, Ruto’s coalition Kenya Kwanza has won the majority of seats in the country’s upper house this time. Before being elected Deputy President, he held ministerial posts including agriculture and education.

Allegations of corruption and irregularities

Advertisement

In 2013, Ruto was accused of crimes against humanity for allegedly inciting ethnic violence after the 2007 presidential elections. The International Court of Justice charged Ruto and then President Uhuru Kenyatta for violence that left about 1,200 people dead and over 6,00,000 people displaced.

In Premium Now |An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and the world

However, the case against Ruto collapsed in 2016 after the Kenyan government allegedly meddled with evidence and engaged in “witness interference and political meddling”, as per the court. Ruto has also been accused of corruption.

Ruto has a passion for agriculture and owns huge pieces of land across Kenya. The source of Ruto’s wealth has been questioned at various points and is often speculated on. In 2013, Ruto had been asked by a high court to surrender a 100-acre land after a farmer accused him of illegally taking it after the 2007 election violence.

Advertisement

In his election campaign, Ruto said that he will be bringing in an economic model that will benefit the poor and save them from bearing the brunt of the living cost crisis. As reported by the BBC, Kenya has a 40 per cent rate of unemployment among youth between 18 to 35 years.

Also Read |Explained: Why Kenya’s presidential election is important

The election chaos in Kenya

Ruto bagged 7,176,141 votes against his opponent Raila Odinga’s 6,942,930 votes, winning with a 50.5 per cent majority. The validity of the election results that led to Ruto’s win has been questioned by the opposition parties with videos on social media showing how the election centre saw protests, with chairs thrown after the result’s declaration.

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official who went missing while he was on duty as a returning officer was also found dead a day after the results.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Ruto’s main opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who led opinion polls, said he would challenge the results not just because of the close margin of the win, but also due to dissent within Kenya’s election commission.

Advertisement

The electoral commission of the country split before the result declaration. More than half of the commissioners – four out of seven – said the commission’s chair Wafula Chebukati excluded them from the declaration process.

“The four of us are here and not at Bomas of Kenya (a village in Nairobi), where results will be announced, because of the opaque nature of how this phase has been handled. We, therefore, cannot take ownership of the results that will be announced. However, we have an open door that people can go to court and because of the same, we urge Kenyans to be peaceful because the rule of the law is going to prevail,” the Standard quoted IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera as saying.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 05:56:58 pm
Next Story

Janhvi Kapoor dances to Zingaat at a pre-wedding bash, watch video

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

AI tool to track vascular inflammation in Covid-19 patients

AI tool to track vascular inflammation in Covid-19 patients

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement