Who is Chris Hipkins, the leader set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand Prime Minister?

Days after Jacinda Ardern announced the decision to step down as the Prime Minister of New Zealand, her ally Chris Hipkins has emerged as a unanimous choice to lead the Labour Party in the next election. The official announcement is expected at a meeting of Labour’s 64 lawmakers on Sunday (January 22).

In a news conference after the party revealed Hipkins as the sole nominee for the post, the 44-year-old said he is part of “an incredibly strong team.”

“It’s been a big day for this boy from the Hutt. I’m humbled and honoured to be the sole nominee for Labour Party Leader and therefore Prime Minister of New Zealand. I’m proud to lead such a strong, talented and unified team. I’m incredibly optimistic about New Zealand’s future and the opportunities ahead. Tomorrow, the Labour team will be meeting in Wellington for the final vote and then it will be straight back to work. I can’t wait!,” he wrote on Facebook.

Strong background in education

The Wellington-born politician rose to prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic when he helmed the country’s response to the virus. He was designated as the Minister for Covid-19 Response in November 2020, in addition to his duties as the Minister of Education, Minister for the Public Service, and Leader of the House. He is currently serving as the Minister of Police, overseeing measures to tackle a wave of crime in the country.

According to his official biography, he has a Bachelor’s degree in Politics and Criminology from Victoria University in New Zealand. He had worked as a senior advisor to two Education Ministers and a Prime Minister prior to his entry into Parliament in 2008. The biography also described him as an “outdoor enthusiast”, whose interests include mountain biking, tramping and swimming. A Reuters report said the Minister is known to cycle to his office in Wellington from his home in the nearby city of Upper Hutt.

A household name

Through this role, Hipkins became a household name in New Zealand, appearing on television and mobile phone screens next to PM Ardern during her extensive press conferences addressing the country’s response to the virus. His pleasant demeanour and sense of humour also helped connect him to the masses.

In a video that went viral, the Minister, while briefing the public on social distancing during the pandemic, told them to “spread their legs,” a gaffe that spawned several memes. “Look, it is a challenge in higher density areas for people to get outside and to spread their legs when they’re surrounded by other people and so in some cases, it might be more sensible for them to drive a short distance to get to somewhere they can be further away from other people,” he had said, as an official standing next to him smirked.

The minister had meant “stretch your legs,” but the phrase took a life of its own, with people making comedy sketches and even a remixed musical version of that portion of the speech. Hipkins, however, leaned into the mistake, showing up at a following press conference with a coffee mug printed with his image and the words: “Spread your legs, not the virus.”

Chris Hipkins spreads his lips at the start of today's Covid-19 briefing.https://t.co/QxODwOgXRQ pic.twitter.com/JYx9OWW1hR — The Spinoff (@TheSpinoffTV) September 8, 2021

What does he bring to the table?

While comparisons with the outgoing PM Ardern, who captured the public imagination in the country and abroad, are inevitable, the governing styles of the two leaders are very different. While Ardern is known for her empathetic style of leadership, Hipkins’s style is built on his strong debate skills and by being unafraid to push to prove a point.

In 2017, he was criticised by Australia in a rare move, after he raised questions in the New Zealand Parliament on the citizenship status of then-Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. This was partially responsible for uncovering that Joyce held dual citizenship in Australia and New Zealand, which disqualifies him from serving in the Australian Parliament. Though he renounced his New Zealand citizenship following the controversy, a court later ruled that his election to the House of Representatives in 2016 was invalid.

The row grew into a diplomatic spat as incensed members of the Australian Parliament accused the Labour parties of the two countries of colluding on the issue to undermine the government of Australia. As things heated up, PM Ardern was forced to intervene. She told the Australian High Commissioner that Hipkins should “never have asked” the questions.

I value our relationship with the Australian Govt highly. I won’t let disappointing & false claims stand in the way of that relationship — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) August 15, 2017

“I didn’t apologise, but I made it clear what has happened is unacceptable from my perspective. It shouldn’t have happened, but ultimately it was questions raised by the media that caused this situation rather than questions from us,” she said, as per a report in Radio New Zealand.

If he is elected as the Prime Minister of New Zealand in the upcoming elections, Hipkins is expected to work closely with his Labour counterpart in neighbouring Australia.

As the news of Hipkins’ nomination broke, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to Twitter to congratulate him. “A warm discussion this morning with incoming NZ Labour Leader Chris Hipkins. I congratulate him and look forward to working with him as Prime Minister,” he wrote.

Ardern and Hipkins, friends in and out of office

Ardern and Hipkins are allies, politically and personally. They both joined the Labour Party early in life and entered Parliament as a part of the same cohort of Opposition MPs in 2008. They have also both worked as advisors under the office of then-prime minister Helen Clark, and had collaborated closely on key issues when Ardern was elected as the PM.

Outgoing New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looks on as Chris Hipkins speaks. (File photo via Facebook/ChrisHipkins) Outgoing New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looks on as Chris Hipkins speaks. (File photo via Facebook/ChrisHipkins)

As per media reports, the two are close friends outside the office. When Hipkins married his partner of six years, Jade, in January 2020, the event was held at Premier House in Wellington, which is PM Ardern’s official residence. “Jacinda agreed to host us and we are covering all the costs including the security and that kind of stuff so there is no cost to the taxpayer,” Hipkins told New Zealand-based NZME media company. His son and daughter also reportedly go on playdates with Ardern’s daughter.