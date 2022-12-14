Who is Amir Nasr-Azadani, Iranian footballer facing execution over hijab protests

On December 11, IranWire released a story titled “Footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani in Danger of Execution.” The story reported that Iran’s judicial system is planning to hang him for a crime it calls “moharebeh” – loosely translated in English to “waging war against God.” Under Iran’s laws, loosely defined as the term is, the crime of “moharebeh” carries a death sentence.

The report left the world of football in shock with support for the player pouring in from across the world. On December 13, FIFPRO, the international football player’s association, tweeted a statement expressing solidarity with the player and calling for his sentence to be revoked.

According to Al Jazeera, senior officials in Iran’s judiciary have denied that any sentence has been passed in this case.

The Indian Express looks at who Nasr-Azadani is, the reason behind his sentence and the climate for sportspersons in Iran.

Who is Amir Nasr-Azadani?

Born in 1996 in the central-Iranian city of Isfahan, young Amir started playing football for the youth teams of local powerhouse Sepahan SC. Maturing into a competent fullback, his ability to play high up on the pitch made him a watched-out-for prospect in Iranian football. He would be selected for Iran’s youth teams, representing his nation at various tiers of youth football.

In 2014, Nasr-Azadani joined the Tehran Rah-Ahan team, playing in Iran’s Premier League for the first time. He joined Tractor SC a year later, plying his talents in one of Iran’s top clubs till 2018, when he suffered an ACL injury that sidelined him for over a year. He would re-emerge in Iran’s second division, though his career would be marred with a spate of injuries.

Currently, at the age of 26, Nasr-Azadani was working his way back to top form when he was arrested by Iranian authorities.

Why does Azadani face execution?

On November 17, Iranian authorities announced the death of Colonel Esmael Cheraghi due to violence that broke out during ongoing protests. Three days later, authorities would release a video showing three “confessions” taking blame for the death of the Colonel. While they did not reveal the names of those accused of killing Cheraghi, one of the three who “confessed” bore a strong resemblance to Nasr-Azadani.

Nasr-Azadani’s arrest was confirmed a few days later by the former director of his football club who posted an Instagram tribute to him.

According to IranWire, the footballer’s family was threatened by security forces, who warned them not to “disclose the news of his arrest” or Nasr-Azadani would face the “most severe punishment possible.” The family was unable to choose a lawyer and was informed of the death sentence some time in early December.

IranWire sources claimed that “Nasr-Azadani had been present in some nationwide protests, but he was never present in the area where the Colonel was killed. His presence in the protests was short and limited to chanting slogans for a few hours.”

How has the world reacted to this news?

FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment. pic.twitter.com/vPuylCS2ph — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) December 12, 2022

Alongside FIFPRO’s strong statement, people from across the footballing fraternity have voiced their support for Amir Nasr-Azadani.

English footballing legend and current broadcaster Gary Linekar tweeted “Good heavens. This is awful.” Former Monaco, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United striker Radmel Falcao tweeted in Spanish, “This is unacceptable. All with Amir Nasr-Azadani.”

Within Iran, football legend Ali Karimi requested the government to revoke Amir’s execution. Other players in its domestic league also raised their voice in support. However, notably, no player from the Iran World Cup squad has openly reacted to this news, with goalkeeper Alireza Biranvand going the furthest by asking the execution to be stopped without taking Nasr-Azadani’s name.

Athletes under pressure in Iran

Amid the hijab protests raging in Iran, Nasr-Azadani is not the first athlete or indeed the first footballer to be persecuted by the regime. In October, 22-year old goalkeeper Mohammad Ghaemifar was shot dead by security forces. Footballers Voria Ghafouri, Parviz Broumand and Kaveh Rezaei were arrested over the course of the protests. Even legends such as Ali Karimi, dubbed the “Asian Maradona”, and Iran’s all-time top goalscorer Ali Daei have faced the wrath of the regime, with Karimi under self-imposed exile and Daei’s businesses being seized due to his vocal support for the protesters.