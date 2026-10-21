What Saudi Arabia’s execution of Bangladesh nationals tells us about Islamic law

The Bangladesh government issued a note verbale — an unsigned diplomatic letter — to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on October 15, requesting clarification about the execution of a Bangladeshi man and woman earlier this week (October 14) in Mecca — an action which Tarique Rehman’s government was unaware of.

The execution was carried out under ta’zir , which is a form of punishment where the determination of the offence and sentence are left in the hands of a judge.

The Saudi Press Agency confirmed the execution of the individuals in a statement, with the Interior Ministry stating that it would enforce Islamic law against any individual found to be violating the sanctity of its mosques.

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While the Bangladesh government awaits a response regarding the details of the incident, the question arises about how Saudi Arabia determines which crimes are punishable by death. How much of the system is rooted in Islamic law besides judicial and State discretion? And how have death penalty rulings worked in the past? We explain.

First, what is known about the incident till now?

The complete facts surrounding this incident have not yet been released.

What is known, however, is that a Bangladeshi man and woman were executed on October 14 after a court found them both guilty of an allegedly indecent act inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca. They had come to Saudi Arabia some time back, according to a Gulf News report.

The following day, the Bangladesh diplomatic mission in Jeddah sent the note verbale to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeking clarity on the execution. On October 18, another letter was sent to the Saudi Ambassador in Dhaka.

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The ministry has not yet complied with the request for more information, such as the specific mosque, the exact act of “indecency” or the date when the two were arrested. It has been stated that they were tried under ta’zir law.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s The Daily Star newspaper also reported that the consulate general from Bangladesh in Jeddah had sought information about Bangladeshi prisoners in the region. The names of both the deceased were on the list, though it had no information regarding their sentences. Gulf News, however, confirmed that the capital punishment verdict was confirmed after a judicial authority upheld it and a royal order sealed the fate of the two.

How should we understand ta’zir as a part of Islamic Law?

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Bangladesh are both predominantly Muslim nations.

Bangladesh’s system is structured like that of a secular democracy and Islamic Law does not dictate its legal system. Yet, over 90% of the population is Muslim according to the 2022 Population and Housing Census conducted by their government.

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Saudi Arabia on the other hand pre-dominantly follows the Sharia Law system and the country decides criminal, civil and personal cases based on the same. Yet, state legislature also plays a part in governance and this varies from nation to nation. For example, the restrictions around women driving are not derived from Islamic law.

The nuance to note here is that Islamic criminal law is not a single uniform code and is deeply subject to interpretation.

Saudi Arabia’s judicial interpretation has largely been rooted in the Hanbali school of interpretation — there are four schools of thought totally — since 1932 when the kingdom was first unified.

The Hanbali school affords the least amount of autonomy to the judge and is deeply dependent upon the text of the Quran and hadith — which are the sayings and traditions of the Prophet Muhammad captured in the Sunna — in its rulings.

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For criminal law specifically, classifications broadly agree upon three categories termed hudud, qisas, and ta’zir. Legal scholar Chibli Mallat, in his study Mapping Saudi Criminal Law, describes a system in which certain offences are addressed through legislation while others are dealt with through the classical categories of hudud, qisas and ta’zir.

Hudud laws refer to offences for which Islamic law prescribes fixed punishments. They have been traditionally grounded in the Qur’an and hadith. Commonly cited hudud offences include zina (unlawful sexual intercourse), theft, and, in some interpretations, apostasy or the disaffiliation from the religious system.

The classification of seven offences as hudud crimes is based on scholarly interpretation, rather than an explicit list of seven crimes in the Qur’an. The application of hudud punishments is subject to strict evidentiary requirements, which may include eyewitness testimony and specific kinds of proof, depending on the offence and the legal school. These requirements, alongside the principle that hudud punishments should be avoided where reasonable doubt exists, can make convictions difficult to establish, particularly in cases carrying the most severe penalties.

Qisas, colloquially translated as retaliation, provide the victim an avenue to seek retribution. Punishment is varied and specified in the Qu’ran. Punishment may include ‘Diya’ or restitution. It is logically different from discretionary punishment. Crimes include murder, both premeditated and non-premeditated, or broader offenses against human life.

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Ta’zir, meanwhile, refers to discretionary punishment for offences that do not attract a prescribed hadd punishment or fall under the rules of qisas. It can cover a range of conduct, including acts considered harmful to public order or the interests of society. The judge determines the appropriate punishment within the applicable framework.

This last category is particularly significant in Saudi Arabia.

Ta’zir is not confined to a fixed list of offences carrying predetermined penalties and historically judges have been given considerable discretion in deciding the severity of both the crime and the sentence. Indeed, simply because a case is tried under ta’zir does not mean that it shall automatically prescribe the death penalty.

The question, therefore, which the Bangladesh government is likely to have, what about the conduct of their citizens warranted an execution — especially one that remained undisclosed.

So why did it result in death? And how does Saudi Arabia apply capital punishment?

In 2021, the Saudi government recognised the need for greater predictability in their legal systems and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced a programme of legal reforms in February that year.

The announcement, however, remains different from implementable legislation.

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In this case, the central controversy — besides a lack of communication — surrounds ta’zir and the breadth of discretion it can permit. Discretionary punishment is used for a wide range of offences and punishment ranges from imprisonment to fines or, in some cases such as this, execution.

The use of the death penalty for ta’zir offences is particularly contentious because the punishment is not tied to a single, universally accepted list of offences carrying fixed penalties. The questions asked then become about the conduct constituting an offence, the legal principle pointing to the specific sentence, and the safeguards provided to the accused.

The scope of ta’zir has been contested by scholars, and modern Saudi legal practice has developed through both inherited jurisprudence and state intervention.

In the wider context, the kingdom executed at least 356 people in 2025 according to Amnesty International’s annual report on capital punishment. The figure for 2024 was 345 with 122 drug offence executions. In 2025, drug-related offences accounted for 240 of the 356 total executions.

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Executions between 2007 and 2016 (credit: Statista with data from Amnesty Inc. and Reprieve) Executions between 2007 and 2016 (credit: Statista with data from Amnesty Inc. and Reprieve)

For countries such as Bangladesh, whose citizens form a substantial part of Saudi Arabia’s migrant workforce, the stakes extend beyond one case. Access to legal assistance, effective consular communication, and reliable information about criminal proceedings can be critical for citizens facing serious charges abroad.