War in West Asia spotlights a growing risk for Indian seafarers: Abandonment

The war in West Asia, in which a number of tankers and merchant vessels near the Persian Gulf have come under attack, is throwing light on the risks faced by commercial sailors, especially Indians.

At least three Indian seafarers have been killed so far in attacks on two vessels.

As the war continues, and ships continue to find themselves stranded near the Strait of Hormuz, industry stakeholders are warning of the increasing risk of “abandonments” — when shipowners cease all support to their crew and ships.

Indians, who make up about 15% of the world’s seafarer workforce — the second biggest share by nationality — top the list of “abandoned seafarers”.

A recent report by the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), which represents seafarers globally, put the number of abandoned Indian seafarers in 2025 at a record 1,125, representing nearly 18% of all global abandonment cases. The total number of ships abandoned was also a record — 410 in 2025 from 20 in 2016.

Around 7,40,000 seafarers are registered with India’s Directorate General of Shipping and 3,23,479 of them are active seafarers.

Here’s a look at why abandonment happens and why Indians are the worst affected.

First, what does ‘seafarer abandonment’ mean?

Seafarer abandonment refers to a scenario where shipowners cut off all support to their crew, leaving them stranded without pay, food, shelter, medical care or a way home, either aboard a vessel or in a foreign port. Under the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006 — a key international treaty ratified by more than 100 countries — abandonment is defined as the failure of shipowners to fulfil these core obligations.

For many seafarers, especially those from low-income backgrounds, disembarking abandoned vessels without a salary is impossible — they often would have already shelled out hefty sums of money to agents for jobs or training certifications. Additionally, port or visa restrictions may prevent them from going ashore, leaving them with no option but to remain on board in the hope that their pleas would be heard by owners or authorities.

So, why would owners abandon their crew and vessels?

When faced with soaring operational costs, unpredictable freight rates, mounting debt, bankruptcy, or even war and strife, ship owners may opt to cut ties altogether rather than pay wages, cover repatriation or maintain ageing vessels.

But enabling these abandonments is the notorious “flag of convenience” (FOC) system.

Each commercial vessel needs to register with a country’s flag so that it has a legal nationality. This determines the laws a vessel must follow and the protections its crew receives on board.

But since international rules allow flagging anywhere, ship owners pick countries (called Flag States) that allow them to bypass safety standards, avoid taxes, and skirt laws protecting labour conditions and wages.

The FOC system also conceals the true ownership of a vessel, enabling fly-by-night operators.

It is little surprise, then, that FOC vessels dominate abandonment. The ITF estimates that 30% of the 1,00,000-strong global merchant fleet flies FOCs, and 90% of the abandoned ships in 2024 were under FOCs.

Panama was the Flag State that had the most abandonments in 2025 (68, up from 43 in 2024).

Chirag Bahri, operations manager at the International Seafarers Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN), says entire crews suffer on FOC ships as Flag States shirk responsibility and insurers ghost them.

He says that the continuing turmoil in West Asia threatens more abandonments. “If this crisis persists for an extended time, shipping companies in the Gulf region may encounter significant financial difficulties, which could threaten their survival, potentially resulting in more seafarers being left stranded on their vessels,” says Bahri.

What are the recent incidents in which Indian seafarers have found themselves abandoned?

In March 2026, 20 Indians and two others were stranded on the MV Manali near Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port amid active bombings. They have posted social media appeals for urgent rescue.

In 2025, 19 people, 17 of them Indians, were stranded off the UAE coast on the tanker Global Peace.

Since June last year, the crew of the Eleen Armonia, including four Indians, has allegedly been abandoned off the coast of Nigeria — with no pay and battling severe mental strain in isolation.

In 2024, crew members on the MV Captain Tarek, one of them an Indian, were left abandoned for several months off Yemen.

In July 2025, the crew members of the MT Nathan found themselves abandoned in a war zone for months in a port in South Ukraine, caught between Russian bombing and the Ukrainian air defence.

Fuel, food and drinking water all become scarce during abandonments and the crew has to depend on the nearest port for supplies, if any, to come their way.

Abandonments happen typically in unstable or high-traffic maritime zones, particularly Turkey, the UAE, and the broader Gulf region. These areas, gateways to conflict-ridden waters, see spikes due to port arrests, sanctions, and economic flux. West Asia and the Persian Gulf dominate recent incidents. Over 100 Indians were repatriated from 14 vessels in places like Sharjah (UAE), Tartus (Syria), Shinas (Oman), and Qatar in 2025-2026.

Why are Indian seafarers more susceptible to abandonment?

Indian seafarers top abandonment lists owing to a mix of socioeconomic pressures, systemic flaws in recruitment, and a surge in fraudulent practices, says Bahri.

“India’s vast population, particularly in tier-3 and tier-4 cities, sees seafaring as a golden escape from poverty — salaries here can dwarf local earnings by multiples. But unlike earlier generations with family shipping ties, many rural newcomers fall into traps set by rogue agents. These agents charge sky-high fees for phantom jobs, peddle fake or bought foreign certificates, and dangle promises of instant wealth. Families mortgage land or sell jewellery to fund this, only for recruits to face no real jobs or board vessels with unstable credentials,” he says.

Bahri also points to policy gaps as a catalyst: “The ease of obtaining a CDC (Continuous Discharge Certificate mandatory for sailing) through minimal modular courses fuels false expectations without guaranteed employment, pushing desperate individuals toward exploitative agents.”

Indians, lured by the mirage of maritime prosperity, end up on the most precarious vessels, bearing the brunt of an industry where supply outstrips demand.

What protections do seafarers have?

Stranded seafarers need to swiftly alert ITF inspectors worldwide for aid, wage negotiation and repatriation.

Indian seafarers can also dial the Directorate General of Shipping’s round-the-clock helpline for Embassy support and emergency funds. They can submit reports through the maritime regulator’s website with documented evidence to blacklist companies.

Bahri stresses: “Immediate contact with welfare groups upon signs of trouble is important. Plus seafarers should vet Recruitment and Placement Service Licensees (RPSL), avoid fee-charging agents and demand verified contracts.”

But rescue and action can take a long time, especially amid war. This makes prevention of such situations all the more important.

In India, the Directorate General of Shipping is responsible for verifying the credentials of ships, their owners and recruitment and placement agencies. But the shipping community alleges that lax regulatory oversight is behind issues such as abandonment.

Capt P C Meena, Deputy Director General of Shipping (Crew) at the Directorate General of Shipping, said the regulator has tightened compliance requirements for (RPSLs) and shipping companies.

“In the last six months alone, more than 51 RPSL licences have been withdrawn, and over 50 companies have been temporarily blocked pending investigation for violations related to seafarer welfare and recruitment norms,” said Capt Meena.

The official said 86 vessels were blacklisted for repeated abuses against Indians in September 2025 alone.