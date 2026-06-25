32 dead, 700 injured: Why Venezuela’s doublet earthquakes were so destructive

Venezuela earthquake news: Fanny Nasri waits at the site of a collapsed building as emergency workers search for her son, Antonio Nasri, alongside Noemi Cordoba, who awaits news of her granddaughter, after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. (Reuters)

Venezuela earthquake latest news: Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday (June 25) announced a state of emergency after Caracas was hit by two earthquakes 39 seconds apart, saying at least 32 people were killed and 700 were injured.

The back-to-back quakes flattened buildings and triggered a major rescue operation as officials warned the disaster could become one of the country’s deadliest natural disasters.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km west of Caracas late on Wednesday night, followed 39 seconds later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor in what the US Geological Survey (USGS) described as a seismic doublet. The stronger quake was the largest to strike Venezuela or just off its coast since 1900, according to the USGS. The agency’s preliminary death toll estimate ranges from 10,000 to 100,000.