Trump’s war with Iran may leave the US waiting years to rebuild key missile stockpiles

President Donald Trump during a meeting with his Cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, May, 27, 2026. (NYT)

The strategic costs of President Donald Trump’s war with Iran may be more lasting than the conflict itself, according to a new report.

Inventories of several critical US missiles, including the Tomahawk cruise missiles, used to strike targets deep within enemy territory, and THAAD interceptors, which defend against incoming missiles and drones, have been depleted, according to the Center for Strategic & International Studies in its latest report titled “Rebuilding U.S. Missile Inventory: A Multiyear Project”.

Here is what to know.

Why will it take so long to replenish these weapons?

The challenge lies in production timelines. Advanced missile systems require lengthy procurement cycles, specialised components and limited manufacturing capacity. Even after Congress approves funding, it could take years before new missiles are delivered to operational inventories.