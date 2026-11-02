US Midterms: Why the swing state map looks different from 2024 presidential election

With a day left until the US midterm elections on Tuesday (November 3), attention has turned to states such as Maine and Michigan, where closely contested races could shape the balance of power in Washington.

Maine voted for the Democratic Party in the 2024 presidential election but has a Republican senator seeking re-election, while Michigan voted for Donald Trump but now faces competitive elections for its Senate seat, governorship and several House districts.

Unlike the 2024 presidential election, the midterms will see Americans elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 senators, including two in special elections, and governors in 36 states.

The battleground map, therefore, looks different from the one that dominated the 2024 presidential election, when attention centred on states such as Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia.

Republicans currently control both Houses of Congress, although their majority in the House of Representatives is narrow. Both chambers must approve legislation before it can be sent to the President to be signed into law. The midterms could therefore determine how easily President Donald Trump can advance his legislative agenda during the remainder of his term.

The midterms will also provide evidence of how voters are responding to the administration midway through its term, although state and local factors will shape individual races.

What makes a state a swing state, and why does this change between elections?

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What are swing states?

Swing states, or battleground states, are those states where neither major party — Republican or Democratic — can confidently count on victory in a particular election.

This is a typical feature of US presidential elections, where the president is not directly elected by voters, but by an Electoral College comprising 538 electors, allocated among the states and Washington, DC. Each state gets a number of electors based on its representation in Congress. Voters choose their preferred presidential candidate in November, which determines the electors appointed from their state. These electors cast their votes in December, before Congress formally counts them in January.

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In presidential elections, swing states thus feature closely contested Electoral College votes. A candidate generally needs 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. Most states allocate all their electoral votes to the statewide winner, making narrow contests particularly important.

For instance, Texas has long voted red, meaning it has elected the Republican candidate in every presidential election since Ronald Reagan was elected President in 1980. By contrast, swing states like Arizona and Georgia have seen their electoral preferences shift in recent elections. Arizona voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2016, Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, and Trump again in 2024. Georgia followed the same pattern.

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In 2024, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin were the major swing states.

Why does the swing-state map change in the midterms?

There is one obvious reason. These elections are held midway through the sitting president’s term, hence the name, and span contests to both Houses of Congress, alongside several state-level contests. A state may vote for one party’s presidential candidate and choose to elect a governor or senator from another party. Moreover, the Electoral College has no role to play in these elections.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are contested every two years. Senators, however, serve six-year terms, with roughly one-third of the Senate elected every two years.

House elections are determined within individual congressional districts, while Senate contests are statewide. For instance, Pennsylvania, a major battleground in 2024, has no Senate election this year. Maine, which voted for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in 2024, has a closely contested Senate race involving Republican incumbent Susan Collins.

Which states matter for control of the Senate?

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Of the 100 Senate seats, Republicans currently hold 53, while Democrats hold 45, with two independents siding with the Democrats. Democrats therefore need a net gain of four seats to take control.

According to the Cook Political Report’s October 20 ratings, seven Senate contests are considered toss-ups: Maine, Michigan, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Alaska and Kansas. Six of these seats are currently held by Republicans, while Michigan’s is held by Democrats.

US Senate candidate for Michigan Abdul El-Sayed meets voters at Michigan Technological University. October 22, 2025 (Wikimedia Commons) US Senate candidate for Michigan Abdul El-Sayed meets voters at Michigan Technological University. October 22, 2025 (Wikimedia Commons)

In Maine, Republican Susan Collins is seeking re-election despite the state voting for Democrat Kamala Harris in 2024. In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, a physician and former public health official, is facing former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers for the seat vacated by Gary Peters. A CBS Detroit poll conducted on October 26–27 put El-Sayed at 51% and Rogers at 44%.

Other close contests include Texas, Iowa and Kansas, all of which voted Republican in the last three presidential elections. This could complicate the Democrats’ efforts to gain the four additional seats needed for a Senate majority, even as they defend their existing seats.

What about the House of Representatives?

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A congressional district can be a battleground even when its state is politically dominated by one party.

All 435 House seats are contested every two years, but the elections take place in individual congressional districts. This means a state can vote overwhelmingly for one party in presidential elections while electing representatives from both parties to Congress.

For instance, Republican Scott Perry is defending Pennsylvania’s 10th District against Democrat Janelle Stelson. In California’s 22nd District, Republican incumbent David Valadao faces Democrat Randy Villegas. Both races are rated competitive by election analysts.

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The Cook Political Report’s late-October ratings also show competitive contests extending into Republican-held districts previously considered less vulnerable.

And what role do gubernatorial elections play?

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Governors oversee state administrations and influence policies ranging from education to healthcare. Depending on state laws, they may also play a role in drawing electoral districts and overseeing elections.

In Michigan, Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson faces Republican Congressman John James in the race to succeed Gretchen Whitmer, who cannot seek another consecutive term. Georgia and Nevada also have closely contested gubernatorial races, according to election analysts.