US midterms 2026: How Democrats won in Republican strongholds, from Texas to South Carolina

US midterm election results 2026: The Democratic Party has regained control of the Senate — the upper house of US Congress — and is projected to win the House of Representatives, the lower house, after voting in the US midterms concluded on Tuesday (November 3).

As of 10 am IST, the party had secured 157 seats against 98 Republican seats in the House, with several contests still to be called. In the Senate, The New York Times reported that the Democrats had secured 51 seats, crossing the majority threshold after flipping six Republican-held seats.

The election was widely considered a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency, with voters expressing dissatisfaction over the cost of living and his administration’s policie