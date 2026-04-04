How the Iran war has left Gulf nations divided in their response

In the US-Israeli war on Iran, now into its second month, the Gulf Arab countries have found themselves directly on the firing line.

Iran initially responded by targeting US military bases, facilities and personnel in these countries. In the weeks since, both sides in the conflict have widened their targets to energy facilities, desalination plants and population centres.

Now, US universities in the UAE and multinational companies such as Google, Apple, Microsoft may also find themselves with targets painted on their back. Iran, for instance, has targeted Amazon’s data centres.

The countries worst affected by Iran’s horizontal escalation have been the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar. Yet, a clear difference in approach to the war has emerged among them. Here’s a look at all four of these countries.

Saudi Arabia and UAE

The war in west Asia has brought together the two power players in the region, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) — just weeks after their tensions over Yemen reached a boiling point.

The drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia have struck a major refinery, US embassy and the Prince Sultan Air base, among other targets. At least two civilians were killed and 12 were injured. Two American soldiers have been killed and 29 have been wounded, with two aircraft destroyed and five damaged.

The impact on the UAE has been greater. The country has faced almost 2,500 attacks — including around 500 ballistic missiles, 2,000 drones and over two dozen cruise missiles. About 200 people have been injured and 10 killed, including two Emiratis.

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Saudi Arabia and Iran have had longstanding tensions, primarily owing their decades-long tussle for the leadership position in the Islamic world.

There have been numerous attempts at brokering peace in the past, the most famous one being the 2023 rapprochement facilitated by Oman (in the background) and China (in public).

Ties between Iran and the UAE, however, have been more complex. The two countries have had territorial disputes over islands in the Persian Gulf. The UAE has also faced attacks from Iran-backed Houthis in 2019.

Over the years Iranian businesses spread their footprint in the UAE and traded with the world from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

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The Iranian regime, however, took great exception to the Abraham accords between UAE and Israel, accusing the Emiratis of backstabbing the cause of the Palestinians.

The current war has widened then split. Iran’s effective closure of Strait of Hormuz, and resultant disruption in the energy supply from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman and others, have pitted them against Tehran.

The Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Planet Labs PBC via AP The Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Planet Labs PBC via AP

This has also affected the UAE’s carefully-cultivated image of a liberal and prosperous oasis, where money can be made and a certain quality of life could be enjoyed by the wealthy and the influential.

This situation, if prolonged, can pose a threat to the veneer and facade of safety and security in the region, and damage the image and perception of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This could lead to a flight of capital and business to other destinations, including London and Singapore.

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A UN survey report suggests the current conflict and the resultant crisis can lead to losses of $200 billion.

In this context, the Saudis and the Emiratis, according to multiple accounts, have been pressing on the Americans to not exit and finish the task.

According to a report in The New York Times, MBS has been pushing US President Donald Trump to continue the war against Iran, arguing that the US-Israeli military campaign presents a “historic opportunity” to remake the Middle East.

MBS has conveyed to Trump that he must press toward the destruction of Iran’s hardline government, and has argued that Iran poses a long-term threat to the Gulf that can only be eliminated by getting rid of the government.

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Oman and Qatar

This view, however, is not shared by Oman and Qatar, who have more empathy towards the Iranian position.

Oman, which has played the role of peacemaker for decades in the region, was also mediating between the US, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and the Iranians, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Oman, often referred to as the “Switzerland of the East” for its traditional “constructive neutrality” position, had been at the table when Iran came under attack from the American-Israeli forces.

Qatar, meanwhile, has been very careful in its position. It shares the world’s largest gas field with Iran, which is the source of 80% of Qatari government revenues.

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Both Oman and Qatar, therefore, have sought diplomatic solutions to the current conflict.

Also Read | The options before Trump, and what they say about the war

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi — who brokered the negotiations between US and Iran when the American and Israeli forces launched attacks — has called for a return to negotiations.

In a sharply-worded piece in The Economist, he called the attacks by Israel and US on Iran an “unlawful military strike”, and termed Iran’s retaliation against the Gulf states “completely unacceptable” yet “inevitable”.

In a post on X, Albusaidi said: “Oman’s constructive neutrality compels us to speak our mind to all in pursuit of peace.”

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At this point, the Gulf states are vulnerable and divided. This marks an opportunity for India to step up its role with these players who would be looking at credible interlocutors. Pakistan, Turkey and China have already put their foot in the door. India could step through it.