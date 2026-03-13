Iran war: As oil prices soar, why US is considering pausing a century-old maritime rule

To counter the impact of rising oil prices due to the Iran war, the administration of US President Donald Trump said it is considering a temporary easing of a century-old maritime rule that allows only American ships to transport goods between US ports.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Thursday, “In the interest of national defence, the White House is considering waiving the Jones Act for a limited period of time to ensure vital energy products and agricultural necessities are flowing freely to US ports,” Reuters reported.

“This action has not been finalised,” she added.

This comes as oil prices across the globe have surged since US-Israel war on Iran began on February 28. Iran’s move to block the flow of crude oil through the strategic Strait of Hormuz— which carries a fifth of global oil and gas — has further affected global crude oil prices and raised fears of major supply disruptions. Since the war broke out, crude oil prices have been volatile. The benchmark Brent remained above $100 per barrel on Friday and WTI was also inching towards the $100 mark.

What will a temporary suspension of Jones Act do?

Jones Act, that comes under the Mechant Marine Act of 1920, requires all cargo ships in America to be carried aboard vessels that are US-built, US-flagged and US-owned. This law was introduced to benefit American workers and economy and is highly supported by lawmakers and maritime labor unions.

Easing of the act temporarily will allow foreign ships to carry fuel between US ports, potentially lowering shipping costs and speeding deliveries.

Maritime union leaders oppose move

Seven US Maritme labour groups have opposed this move, saying that waiving the Jones Act would do “nothing to reduce energy & fuel prices”, and that the primary driver of gas prices is the cost of crude oil, not domestic shipping costs.

In a letter to Trump, the labour groups expressed their strong opposition, saying the waiver will undermine these core policy objectives of strengthening the nation’s shipyards and expanding the international US-flag fleet. “On behalf of the undersigned American maritime labor unions, we write to express our strong opposition to any administrative waivers granted under the Jones Act in response to rising energy price concerns.”

“At a time when the Administration is working to strengthen our nation’s shipyards and expand the international U.S.-flag fleet under the recently unveiled Maritime Action Plan (MAP), a Jones Act waiver would undermine these core policy objectives. The Jones Act is foundational to maintaining a strong merchant marine, sustaining maritime employment, supporting shipbuilding capacity, and preserving the domestic industrial base essential to national security.”

The union also pointed out that such a move will outsource American jobs and weaken the long-term resilience of the maritime industrial base.

“Waiving this law when U.S. vessels are available would outsource American jobs and weaken the long-term resilience of the maritime industrial base. While genuinely share the collective goal of lowering energy costs for consumers, such waivers would do little to achieve that outcome while harming American workers and domestic industrial capacity.”

US to release release 172 million barrels of crude oil

Trump administation on Wednesday said it will contribute 172 million barrels of oil — the majority share from 400 million barrels of oil that the the International Energy Agency agreed to release from strategic stockpiles.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said that all 32 member nations of the IEA agreed to Trump’s request.

“As part of this effort, President Trump authorized the Department of Energy to release 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, beginning next week. This will take approximately 120 days to deliver based on planned discharge rates,” Wright said.

“For 47 years, Iran and its terrorist proxies have been intent on killing Americans. They have manipulated and threatened the energy security of America and its allies. Under President Trump, those days are coming to an end,” he added.