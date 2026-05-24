How US’s tighter Green Card rules will affect Indians — and the options before them

For decades, Indians with temporary visas have applied for permanent residency while already in the US through a process called 'adjustment of status'. The US has now moved to nearly shut off that route, asking Green Card applicants to return to their home countries to apply.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
7 min readNew DelhiMay 24, 2026 05:15 AM IST
Green CardThe new policy is especially concerning for Indians because they dominate the decades-long backlog in employment-based Green Card categories. Magnific
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On Friday (May 22), the US moved to significantly restrict who can obtain permanent residency in the country, rattling the lakhs of Indians on temporary visas who are awaiting a Green Card.

The US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), announced that those applying for Green Cards must return to their home countries to do so — a sweeping reversal of a practice in place for over half a century.

People can apply for Green Cards in two ways — going to a US consulate abroad, or applying for one while already in the US, which is called an “adjustment of status”.

The new USCIS policy memo targets the second, more popular route, used for decades by Indian workers on H-1B visas, students transitioning from F-1 to work visas, and spouses on H4 dependent visas.

The new policy is especially concerning for Indians because they dominate the decades-long backlog in employment-based Green Card categories such as EB-2 and EB-3. For many Indian professionals, the wait stretches beyond 15 or even 20 years.

The Indian Express spoke to immigration attorneys about what the development could mean for Indians already living in the US.

What exactly has changed for Indians waiting for Green Cards?

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The USCIS green card policy was not the only setback for Indians in the US. The US State Department announced on the same day that green cards for Indians under the Employment-Based Second Preference (EB-2) category had been exhausted for the financial year ending September 2026.

But immigration lawyers say the deeper concern is the USCIS memorandum that makes “adjustment of status” — the process through which immigrants already inside the US apply for permanent residency —  significantly more discretionary.

Until now, Indian professionals who became eligible for a Green Card could generally file Form I-485 and continue living and working in the US while the application was processed.

But the memo now instructs officers to treat “adjustment of status” as “an extraordinary act of administrative grace”. It sees the very act of remaining in the US and applying from within the country — rather than leaving for consular processing abroad — as a potentially adverse factor.

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“Applicants must now demonstrate what the memo calls ‘unusual or even outstanding equities’,” Rajiv Khanna, an immigration attorney based in Washington DC, told The Indian Express. “A clean record and full eligibility are no longer sufficient on their own. You must affirmatively show why you deserve this ‘grace’.”

This is especially concerning because ‘adjustment of status’ is the more popular route to permanent residence in the US. According to a Forbes report, in FY2024, 7,82,770 of 1,356,760 people (58%) gained permanent residence through this route.

Why is this particularly alarming for Indians?

Because Indians are uniquely trapped in America’s employment-based immigration backlog.

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Indian nationals overwhelmingly dominate the EB-2 and EB-3 employment backlog categories and often spend decades waiting for permanent residency. “The wait for many of them exceeds twenty years,” said Khanna.

During those years, many would have built entire lives in America — buying homes, raising children, paying taxes and building careers — with the expectation that if they followed the rules, a Green Card would follow.

Also Read | Why fewer Indian students are getting into colleges in US, UK and Canada this year

Now, lawyers say, the very fact that they stayed in the US for years while waiting could become something immigration officers scrutinise negatively.

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“This memo tells the adjudicating officer to consider whether their long presence in the US and their decision to seek adjustment rather than consular processing are themselves adverse factors,” Khanna said. “That is a structural risk, built into the memo’s language.”

What happens if Indians are pushed to return home to apply for Green Cards?

Lawyers say this is where the real danger begins.

According to Asel Williams, founding immigration attorney at Williams Law, a firm based in New York, that shift could create “enormous” appointment backlogs.

“USCIS is currently adjudicating millions of ‘adjustment of status’ applications for foreign nationals physically present in the US. Redirecting even a fraction of those, potentially hundreds of thousands of Indian cases, to consular posts would overwhelm a State Department that simply does not have the resources to absorb that volume,” Williams said.

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Khanna said: “Consular officers in India have, over the past several years, placed a significant number of employment-based immigrant visa applicants into administrative processing that can last months or, in some cases, years. There is no statutory deadline. There is no transparency about what triggers it or when it will end.”

These long delays are likely by design — in line with the Donald Trump administration’s larger push to restrict legal immigration.

Khanna added that an applicant who leaves the US for a visa interview could suddenly find themselves stranded in India indefinitely — “without their job, without their children’s school routine, sometimes without the ability to continue their employment at all.”

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Williams also warned that delays in consular processing could cause employers to pull back. “Those who have been waiting for their priority dates to become current since 2012 or 2013 would be hit hardest,” she said. “Delays in consular processing could lead to US employers withdrawing job offers, the same employers who petitioned for their Green Cards in the first place.”

The impact could be especially severe for H-4 spouses. “If an I-485 is denied on discretionary grounds and the family is pushed to consular processing, H-4 Employment Authorization Document authorization ends,” Khanna said.

This means that a spouse who has been working for years, sometimes supporting the household while the principal applicant navigates the backlog, loses work authorization.

What advice are immigration lawyers giving Indians right now?

“My current recommendation is to hold off on filing an adjustment of status application and to wait until there is more clarity on how USCIS will actually implement this policy,” Williams said.

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“Indian clients cannot afford even a single immigration violation,” she added. She strongly warned Indians who already filed adjustment of status applications not to travel casually without legal consultation.

“If you have already filed an adjustment of status application and have not maintained lawful non-immigrant status throughout the pendency of your case, consult with an immigration attorney before leaving the US. Traveling to India could trigger a visa ban and result in the abandonment of your adjustment of status application,” she said.

Khanna, however, says eligible Indians should still file if their priority dates are current. “The memo does not prohibit approvals,” he said. “It raises the standard.”

But he emphasised that applicants now need to proactively tell their story. “Your application may now need to affirmatively tell your story, your length of residence, your tax compliance, your community ties, your employer’s reliance on your work, your family circumstances, and your clean record,” Khanna said.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

 

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