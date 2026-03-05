What are ‘gravity bombs’, which the US is planning to shift to in Iran?

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Iranian air defences had been severely degraded over the course of the last four days and that the US military would begin to deploy 500-pound, 1,000-pound, and 2,000-pound precision gravity bombs.

This announcement marked a major tactical pivot in the ongoing campaign against Iran, signalling a move away from cautious, “stand-off” ammunition strikes to critical direct bombardment in the US-Iranian war.

Munitions used so far

Until now, the US has relied on expensive, long-range “standoff munitions”, which are launched from outside the range of Iran’s air defence systems and strictly dismantle adversarial early-warning radars and surface-to-air missile batteries.