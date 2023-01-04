Thousands laid off in US as recession worries mount: Here’s who has cut jobs, apart from Meta, Amazon

US companies, from tech majors to consumer firms, are bracing for a potential economic downturn by shrinking their employee base to streamline operations. Job cuts announced by US-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October last year, the highest since February 2021, according to a report.

Here are some of the major job cuts announced in recent weeks:

Amazon.com Inc:

The e-commerce giant has laid off some employees in its devices group as a person familiar with the company said it still targeted around 10,000 job cuts, including in its retail division and human resources.

Also Read | Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022

Meta Platforms Inc:

The Facebook-parent said it would cut 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as it grapples with a weak advertising market and mounting costs.

DoorDash Inc:

The food delivery firm, which enjoyed a growth surge during the pandemic, said it was reducing its corporate headcount by about 1,250 employees.

AMC Networks Inc:

The cable TV network said it would cut about 20% of its U.S. workforce, as it announced Chief Executive Officer Christina Spade had stepped down, less than three months into the role.

Kraken:

Advertisement

The cryptocurrency exchange said it would cut its global workforce by 30%, or about 1,100 employees, citing tough market conditions that have crippled demand for digital assets this year.

Also Read | The 4 things you can expect on the economic front in 2023

Citigroup Inc:

The bank eliminated dozens of jobs across its investment banking division, as a dealmaking slump continues to weigh on Wall Street’s biggest banks, Bloomberg News reported.

Morgan Stanley:

Advertisement

The Wall Street powerhouse is expected to start a fresh round of layoffs globally in the coming weeks, Reuters reported on Nov. 3, as dealmaking business takes a hit.

Intel Corp:

Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger told Reuters “people actions” would be part of a cost-reduction plan. The chipmaker said it would reduce costs by $3 billion in 2023.

The adjustments would start in the fourth quarter, Gelsinger said, but did not specify how many employees would be affected.

Microsoft Corp:

The software giant laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions in October, Axios reported, citing a source.

Johnson & Johnson:

The pharmaceutical giant has said it might cut some jobs amid inflationary pressure and a strong dollar, with CFO Joseph Wolk saying the healthcare conglomerate is looking at “right sizing” itself.

Twitter Inc:

Advertisement

The social media company laid off half its workforce across teams ranging from communications and content curation to product and engineering following Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover.

However, Bloomberg later reported Twitter was reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs, asking them to return.

Lyft Inc:

Advertisement

The ride-hailing firm said it would lay off 13% of its workforce, or about 683 employees, after it already cut 60 jobs earlier this year and froze hiring in September.

Warner Bros Discovery:

Film subsidiary Warner Bros. Pictures is planning to cut a number of jobs in distribution and marketing that will reduce headcount by 5% to 10%, Bloomberg News reported.

Beyond Meat Inc:

Advertisement

The vegan meat maker said it plans to cut 200 jobs this year, with the layoffs expected to save about $39 million.

Stripe Inc:

The digital payments firm is cutting its headcount by about 14% and will have about 7,000 employees after the

layoffs, according to an email to employees from the company’s founders.

Chime Financial Inc:

The online banking firm has laid off 12% of its employees, or about 160 jobs, a spokesperson said.

Opendoor Technologies Inc:

The property-selling platform is laying off about 550 employees, Chief Executive Officer Eric Wu said, adding that the company had already reduced its workforce by more than 830 positions.

Phillips 66:

The refiner reduced employee headcount by over 1,100 as it seeks to meet its 2022 cost savings target of $500 million. The reductions were communicated to employees in late October.

Chesapeake Energy Corp:

The U.S. shale gas producer cut about 3% of its workforce, sources told Reuters, as the company readies a sale of South Texas oil properties.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc:

The memory chip firm announced a restructuring plan including reducing worldwide headcount by about 8%, or 3,000 employees.

Arrival SA:

The EV startup said it plans to further “right-size” the organization, which could have a “sizable impact” on its global workforce, mostly in the UK.

The company in July said it may cut up to 30% of workforce in restructuring.

Coinbase Global:

The cryptocurrency exchange said it planned to cut over 60 jobs, in its recruiting and institutional onboarding teams.

The move marks a second round of jobs cuts at the company this year, and comes at a time when cryptocurrencies have been roiled by extreme volatility as investors dump risky assets.

Walt Disney Co:

The media giant is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Roku Inc:

The video-streaming device maker said it would reduce its headcount by 5%, or about 200 employees, due to “current economic conditions”.

Cisco Systems Inc:

The networking and collaboration solutions company said it will undertake restructuring which could impact roughly 5% of its workforce. The effort will begin in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023 and cost the company $600 million.

HP Inc:

The computing devices maker said it expected to cut up to 6,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2025.

CNN:

Warner Bros Discovery-owned CNN’s top boss Chris Licht informed employees in an all-staff memo that job cuts were underway.

Buzzfeed Inc:

The online media company said it will cut about 12% of its workforce. As of Dec. 31 last year, the company had 1,522 employees in six countries.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc:

The online meal-kit company said it will cut about 10% of its corporate workforce, as it looks to reduce costs and streamline operations. The company had about 1,657 full-time employees, as of Sept. 30.

Wolverine World Wide Inc:

The casual footwear and apparel retailer said it had initiated a workforce reduction earlier this week and expects this initiative to result in about $30 million in savings in 2023.

TuSimple Holdings Inc

The autonomous driving technology company will lay off 25% of its workforce, or nearly 350 employees, as part of a restructuring plan to rein in costs.

Micron Technology Inc

The memory chipmaker will cut 10% of its workforce in 2023 and would reduce its capex plans for fiscal 2024, citing a nagging glut in the semiconductor market.

Salesforce Inc

The software company said it would lay off about 10% of its employees and close some offices as a part of its restructuring plan, citing a challenging economy.