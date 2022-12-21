US consumer watchdog orders Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 bn in repayments and fine: here’s why

The US consumer finance regulator has ordered consumer banking giant Wells Fargo to repay $2 billion to consumers and imposed a $1.7 billion penalty against the bank for unfair practices that included charging consumers illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applying overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts, the AP reported.

This is the largest fine slapped on any bank ever by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a US government agency mandated to ensure consumers are treated fairly by banks, lenders, and other financial institutions, the report said.

What has Wells Fargo done?

In a statement, the CFPB said that the bank’s “illegal conduct led to billions of dollars in financial harm to its customers and, for thousands of customers, the loss of their vehicles and homes”.

According to the bureau, “consumers were illegally assessed fees and interest charges on auto and mortgage loans, had their cars wrongly repossessed, and had payments to auto and mortgage loans misapplied by the bank”.

Wells Fargo also charged consumers “unlawful surprise overdraft fees and applied other incorrect charges to checking and savings accounts”.

The illegal practices of Wells Fargo impacted more than 16 million customers, the CFPB said. Apart from the redress to these customers, Wells Fargo will pay a $1.7 billion fine, “which will go to the CFPB’s Civil Penalty Fund, where it will be used to provide relief to victims of consumer financial law violations”, the statement said.

CFPB director Rohit Chopra said: “Wells Fargo’s rinse-repeat cycle of violating the law has harmed millions of American families. The CFPB is ordering Wells Fargo to refund billions of dollars to consumers across the country. This is an important initial step for accountability and long-term reform of this repeat offender.”

What specifically did the CFPB find?

According to the bureau’s statement, which it posted on its official Twitter handle, Wells Fargo:

* Unlawfully repossessed vehicles and bungled borrower accounts: Systematic failures in its servicing of auto loans resulted in $1.3 billion in harm across more than 11 million accounts. It incorrectly applied borrowers’ payments, improperly charged fees and interest, and wrongfully repossessed borrowers’ vehicles.

* Improperly denied mortgage modifications: In some cases this led to customers losing their homes to wrongful foreclosures.

* Illegally charged surprise overdraft fees: Wells Fargo unfairly charged surprise overdraft fees — fees charged even though consumers had enough money in their account to cover the transaction at the time the bank authorized it — on debit card transactions and ATM withdrawals.

* Unlawfully froze consumer accounts and misrepresented fee waivers: The bank froze more than 1 million consumer accounts based on a faulty automated filter’s determination that there may have been a fraudulent deposit, even when it could have taken other actions that would have not harmed customers.

The CFPB statement said Wells Fargo is a “repeat offender that has been the subject of multiple enforcement actions by the CFPB and other regulators for violations across its lines of business, including faulty student loan servicing, mortgage kickbacks, fake accounts, and harmful auto loan practices”.

What enforcement action has the CFPB taken?

The CFPB describes itself as a “21st century agency that helps consumer finance markets work by making rules more effective, by consistently and fairly enforcing those rules, and by empowering consumers to take more control over their economic lives”.

Under the Consumer Financial Protection Act, the Bureau has the authority to take action against institutions violating federal consumer financial laws. The statement said Wells Fargo is required to provide more than $2 billion in redress to consumers, including more than $1.3 billion in consumer redress for affected auto lending accounts; more than $500 million in consumer redress for affected deposit accounts, including $205 million for illegal surprise overdraft fees; and nearly $200 million in consumer redress for affected mortgage servicing accounts.

It has also been asked to stop charging surprise overdraft fees, ensure auto loan borrowers receive refunds for certain add-on fees, and pay $1.7 billion in penalties, which will be deposited into the CFPB’s victims relief fund.