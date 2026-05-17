US, China, and the Thucydides Trap: Why Xi used the term, what Trump’s response reveals

US President Donald Trump walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing on May 15. (Photo: AP)

At the recent US-China summit in Beijing, Xi Jinping said the two countries should avoid falling into the ‘Thucydides Trap’.

The Chinese President’s use of the term, referring to an ancient rivalry, has drawn considerable attention across the world, and strategy experts believe he used it not so much as prediction of war but as caution against strategic miscalculation.

What is the Thucydides Trap, can it be used to describe the US-China relationship, and why did Xi invoke it?

What is the Thucydides Trap?

The Thucydides Trap refers to a historical pattern where rivalry between a rising and an established power — and the resultant structural pressures such as fear, insecurity, prestige and competition — can drift towards conflict.