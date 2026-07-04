Why the UAE waited until 2026 to launch an intercity passenger railway

The inaugural service covered roughly 250 km between Abu Dhabi, on the UAE's west coast, and Fujairah, on its east coast facing the Gulf of Oman, in about one hour and 45 minutes. (X/Etihad_Rail)

Written by Abhishek Nair

For decades, the United Arab Emirates had little reason to build an intercity passenger railway. Cheap fuel, modern highways, short travel distances and a car-first culture made rail an expensive solution to a problem that barely existed.

That changed on June 30, when Etihad Rail launched the country’s first national intercity passenger rail service, linking Abu Dhabi and Fujairah over roughly 250 km between the UAE’s west and east coasts.

While Dubai has operated metro and tram services for more than a decade, the UAE had never before had a national intercity passenger railway.

More than a new transport link, the railway reflects the UAE’s broader shift towards economic diversification, stronger domestic connectivity and more resilient regional transport networks.