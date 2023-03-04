West Bank on edge, Netanyahu hemmed in, US waiting and watching: What caused the Israel turmoil?

On March 1, while the G 20 foreign ministers gathered in Delhi for their annual meet, an unprecedented protest was underway in Israel against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, which the dignitaries could not have escaped noticing.

Thousands of Israelis were out on the streets in Tel Aviv and elsewhere in the country on that day, observing “Day of Disruption” to protest Netanyahu’s planned legislative “coup” against the judiciary.

Bibi’s return, and promises to keep

Netanyahu, who Prime Minister Narendra Modi describes as his “good friend”, returned as Prime Minister on December 29 last year after winning an election as the head of an ultra-right coalition. With the Netanyahu-led Likud’s 32 seats, 18 of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, and an extreme right alliance with 14 in the 120-seat Knesset, this is seen as the most right wing government in Israel’s history.

Within weeks of taking over, however, Netanyahu has been beset by political and popular challenges to actions he initiated to fulfil promises to his far-right coalition partners. His opponents and critics say he has declared a “war on democracy”, and are determined not to let that happen.

Even before the new government was formed, as a quid pro quo by Likud to keep its coalition intact, the Knesset passed two contentious laws to smooth the path towards office – one allowing anyone convicted of an offence but not sentenced to prison to serve as a minister. It enabled a member of the ultra Orthodox Jewish Shas Party convicted of tax offences with a suspended sentence to take charge of three ministries. Another law enabled the leader of the Religious Zionism party to be the Finance minister and independent charge in the Defence Ministry that controls civil affairs in the West Bank.

Also among the coalition agreements were laws to boost settler expansion in the West Bank, and for judicial reform, echoing the standoff between the executive and the judiciary in India.

West Bank plans

The question of Israeli settlements in the West Bank has always been highly contentious. In 2016, with the US abstaining, UK, France, Russia and China voted in the Security Council in favour of a resolution that said the settlements had no legal basis, and were in violation of international law. Their existence and creeping expansion is viewed internationally as antithetical to the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue. At the moment there are nearly 700,000 Israeli settlers in the West Bank and East Jersualem, their presence a daily point of social, political and security tensions.

In January this year, the Israeli newspaper Israel Times revealed what it called a “mini-annexation” of the West Bank. It reported that the Netanyahu government was planning the building of 18,000 housing units in the coming months, and existing settlements that had not yet received authorisation would be approved. On February 13, the government announced approval for nine unauthorised settlements, and greenlighted 10,000 new housing units in existing settlements.

International dismay at the plan led to a statement from five countries – Germany, France, Italy, UK and US – opposing the expansion. Ten days later, the plan was put on hold after the US frantically facilitated back channel talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority headed by the Palestinian Liberation Organisation. This was to ward off a UN Security Council resolution that the United Arab Emirates had drafted in the third week of Febraury.

With a US veto certain, the Biden Administration was determined not to let the resolution come up. It would have split the Western allies in the Security Council on opposite sides – one against two – when projecting a united front was important in view of the first anniversary of the Russian war in Ukraine. Instead, the Security Council put out a watered-down President’s statement expressing deep concern and dismay at Israel’s February 12 announcement. “The Security Council reiterates that continuing Israeli settlement activities are dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-State solution based on the 1967 lines,” the statement said.

The suspension of the plan enraged Netanyahu’s right wing allies, forcing the government to declare there had been no freeze on construction of new settlements.

Huwara rampage

The government’s announced plans had already ratcheted up the tensions of an already on-edge West Bank. According to media reports, 70 Palestinians have been killed in an increasing number of raids by the Israeli security forces in West Bank since January, and 13 Israelis have been killed in the same period in Palestinian attacks.

Last Saturday, two Jewish brothers, settlers in the area, were killed in a town called Huwara located in Nablus, in the middle of a main highway that runs through the Palestinian territory. The next day, February 26, about 100 armed Israeli men descended on Huwara ( according to some eyewitnesses quoted in Israeli and international media, accompanied by Israeli security personnel) ) and went on a rampage, rioting and torching Palestinian properties. One person was killed, and 350 were injured. Though “price tag” or revenge violence has been common in the West Bank, the size and scale of this attack was reported to be unprecedented. One commentator sympathetic to the right wing called it Kristalnacht in Huwara.

Judicial “reforms”

With deep parallels to the debate in India over the collegium system and the government’s accusations of judicial over-reach and the vice-president’s remarks of the supremacy of Parliament, the Netanyahu government’s plans to push through laws to rein in the Supreme Court include a Bill to change the composition of a nine-member committee that selects judges. Under the existing law, the committee includes: the Minister of Justice who is the chairman of the committee, the Supreme Court President, another minister, two judges of the Supreme Court, two Knesset members, two representatives of the bar association. Under the new proposal, government nominated committee members would be in a majority.

Another Bill proposes to divest the Supreme Court of its powers to strike down legislation passed by the Knesset by allowing the House to overturn such rulings by a simple majority.

Both Bills were approved by the Knesset in February and are now in House committee stage discussions, after which they will be presented again for discussion and two further rounds of voting.

For more than two months, thousands of liberal Israelis and Netanyahu opponents turned out every Saturday to protest against the plans which they see as an unravelling of their country’s democratic project, which has in some ways helped ease the liberal conscience of the country over the conflict with Palestinians.

On March 1, as the plans appeared to pick up speed – the Knesset also voted that day on a Bill to allow Israeli courts to hand down death sentences in cases of political murders against Israeli citizens – huge numbers of Israelis turned out to register their protest on what was called “day of national disruption”, chanting “Democracy, Democracy”. The protests turned violent with protestors and police clashing. Israeli media reported the rare use of stun grenades and water cannons by the police.

“Where were you in Huwara?” protestors shouted at the police, referring to the free pass the rioters appeared to have got during their rampage through the town. In a side show, Netanyahu’s wife was trapped in a salon to which protestors laid a seige.

Pro-government lobbies say the reforms are necessary against the judiciary’s overreach, while critics say the plans spell a march to authoritarian rule, with no checks and balances against the government’s majority in parliament. Several former security officials have come out against Netanyahu’s plans. One former head of Mossad said it would be legitimate for the armed forces to disobey orders from an illegitimate government. Israeli reservists are saying that they will not report for duty if the “coup” against the judiciary goes through. One ambassador has resigned. Capital is said to be exiting the country quietly.

Israel is in turmoil like never before, and Netanyahu’s critics say he has trapped himself with his right wing partners and is losing control of what he was good at – a good security situation and a healthy economy. “This time around, it didn’t take Netanyahu more than two months to shake both pillars,” wrote a commentator in the liberal daily Ha’artez.

US, watching and waiting

In Washington, concern is growing at the developments in Israel, and for the future of the two-state solution. The US State department came down on a statement by the Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, who is also in charge of West Bank, that Huwara should be “wiped out”. Spokesman Ned Price said the statement was “repugnant, irresponsible and disgusting”.

Israeli media had quoted the minister as saying that “I think the village of Huwara needs to be wiped out. I think the state of Israel should do it”. But there have been demands by many Israeli opposition politicians and the Jewish diaspora for international and US sanctions against the Netanyahu government, Smotrich and security minister Ben Gvir, who entered the Al Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem in an act several Israeli politicians said would spike tensions. Prominent Jewish personalities in the US are asking Biden to save “the Middle-East’s only democracy” from destruction. There are now real fears of a worsening security situation in the region if Netanyahu is not reined in.