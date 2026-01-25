In times of Trump, what India, EU can offer each other

India's ties with the European Union have been given an urgent impetus by Trump's unpredictability. However, New Delhi and Brussels have some key divergences. We explain what is at stake for whom.

google-preferred-btn
EU leadersEuropean Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Jan. 23. (Photo: AP)

“A basic symmetry in our circumstances and some core values underpin the India-European Union partnership. We are both global actors in a multi-polar world. We are large multicultural and multilingual federal entities with strong regional identities. We value democracy…The best minds of India and Europe have proclaimed this vision, but its realisation has eluded us.” These words are not from 2026, but were spoken in 2002 by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the India-European Union leaders’ business summit.

Vajpayee significantly advanced India-EU relations, highlighted by the first India-EU Summit in Lisbon in June 2000. A quarter-century later, the President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, are on a State Visit to India from January 25-27, as Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations. The leaders will also co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27.

Arc of the ties

Bilateral relations between India and the EU date back to 1962, when India became one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community, the precursor of the EU.

Today, with the US acting difficult, the EU is positioning itself as India’s reliable friend and partner.

This is the first time that the EU leadership will attend the Republic Day Parade as Chief Guests. At the summit that follows, three major outcomes are expected — pacts on trade, security and defence, and mobility.

Since February last year, after the College of Commissioners’ visit, India and the European Union have worked towards an ambitious and strategic roadmap for the ties to take off. And, to give a solid foundation, the EU came out with its strategic agenda document in September last year.

Why India and European Union need each other

India has value for the EU as the world’s largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy. With over one billion people of working age and a median age of 31, India is set to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. A rapidly expanding manufacturing and technology hub, it hosts 45% of global capability centres and invests heavily in frontier technologies.

Story continues below this ad

For India, the EU can be a dependable ally in the Western Hemisphere. Its leaders have demonstrated an ability to talk US President Donald Trump down from strategic precipices, from Ukraine to Greenland. And, with the US leaving but a crack in the door open for Indian professionals and students, Europe is emerging as an alternative destination for ambitious Indians.

Trade and investments

The signing of the India-EU FTA is expected to be a major outcome of the visit. The FTA will create immense opportunities for growth in both economies and bring significant benefits to the youth.

The EU, as a bloc, is India’s largest trading partner in goods. For FY 2024-25, India’s total trade in goods with the EU was worth about USD 136 billion, with exports around USD 76 billion, and imports at USD 60 billion.

Around 6,000 European companies operate in India, directly employing 3 million people and supporting millions more jobs indirectly, making the EU one of India’s top investors. EU foreign direct investment in India doubled in the last five years, and Indian companies are expanding their presence in the EU, including through investments in small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Story continues below this ad

The EU and India are also working towards concluding an Investment Protection Agreement (IPA), a bilateral Macroeconomic Dialogue, an Agreement on Geographical Indications, and a Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement — more flights, lower air fares and better passenger convenience.

Security and defence

During the visit, a security and defence partnership agreement between India and the EU is expected to be signed. This will add further political ballast to the relationship. This will be the third country with whom the EU is signing such a partnership — Japan and South Korea being the other two in Asia.

India – EU joint naval exercises were conducted in the Indian Ocean in June 2025, the Gulf of Guinea in October 2023 and in the Gulf of Aden in June 2021. They also cooperated in escort operations for humanitarian assistance near the coast of Somalia in 2018 and 2019.

In December 2025, a delegation of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers visited Brussels and met the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space.

Migration & mobility

Story continues below this ad

During the visit, an Agreement on Mobility Partnership between India and the EU is expected to be signed. This agreement will create new mobility pathways for skilled Indian talent to engage with the EU.

The Indian diaspora in the EU consists of approximately 1.36 million individuals, including 884,718 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and 478,206 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). The largest Indian communities in mainland Europe are in Germany (260,864), the Netherlands (228,787), and Italy (206,503).

In 2024, Indian citizens received the highest number of authorisations to reside for study, research and other activities in the EU.

In 2024, Indian professionals were the top recipients of EU blue cards, accounting for nearly 20.8% of the cards issued.

Story continues below this ad

The India-EU Connectivity Partnership was launched in 2021 and focuses on transport, digital, energy networks, and flow of people, goods, services, data and capital.

An ambitious area of cooperation was the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which will bring great connectivity value for India. This project, however, is in limbo since the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023 and the ensuing war.

Points of divergence

The India-EU ties have several sticking points too. The Russia-Ukraine war has been a case in point. Also, India’s human rights record has been a point of tough conversations — although it has been muted and in private in the past few years.

India would want Europe to take a much stronger position on China and Pakistan. Europe too feels the disruptive nature of dependencies on China.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
With record Oscar nominations, ‘Sinners’ spotlights unique film ownership model
A still from 'Sinners'. (YouTube screengrab)
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
Coming this year: Houselisting Census, and the questions you will be asked on Internet use, cooking fuel
Houselisting Census, Census of India, 2026 census, census, Houselisting Phase, population count, population enumeration, Indian express news, current affairs
Tree-hugger, extreme-dieter, reiki believer: The science and superstitions behind Djokovic’s ageless run
Novak Djokovic
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
The doctor was able to note down the registration number of one of the motorcycles, which purportedly helped police in the investigation. (File Photo)
Andhra woman ‘injects ex-partner’s doctor wife with HIV’, procured blood from hospital
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
A still from 'Sinners'. (YouTube screengrab)
With record Oscar nominations, ‘Sinners’ spotlights unique film ownership model
gahat paratha
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
Motorola Signature
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
gahat paratha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
EXPRESS OPINION
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
davos meeting 2026
Heed favourite economist’s advice
Columbia University professor and noted economist Arvind Panagariya
2-minute silence on January 30: How the tradition began
nehru
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement