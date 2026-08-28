Can Trump rename Lake Ontario as Lake America?

Amid tensions with Canada, the US has sought to rename Lake Ontario, spanning the border of both countries. How does it change what the water body is called?

By: Explained Desk
4 min readNew DelhiAug 28, 2026 03:42 PM IST
Sailboats seen on Lake Ontario, in Olcott, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)Sailboats seen on Lake Ontario, in Olcott, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
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