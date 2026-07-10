Trump removes Election Assistance Commission members: Why this matters ahead of US midterms

Written by Abhishek Nair

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 9) cleared out the last three sitting members of the Election Assistance Commission (EAC), the independent federal agency that helps officials administer elections.

Two Democratic commissioners, Thomas Hicks and Benjamin Hovland, were removed through an email from the White House Presidential Personnel Office. The lone Republican on the panel, Christy McCormick, chose to resign rather than be fired.

A fourth seat, held by Republican Donald Palmer, had already fallen vacant in April this year when he left to join the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation.

What is the Election Assistance Commission?

The EAC was set up by Congress through the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) of 2002, after problems with voting systems and voter access came to light in the presidential elections of 2000. The results were challenged in the US Supreme Court as well.