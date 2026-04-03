Trump administration dismisses Attorney General Pam Bondi, Army chief Gen. Randy George: Why were they removed?

On Thursday, the US administration led by President Donald Trump witnessed two significant exits. First, US Attorney General Pam Bondi was dismissed from her position by Trump, and then US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth asked Army Chief of Staff General Randy George to step down and retire with immediate effect.

This comes barely a month after another high-profile firing: that of Kristi Noem, Secretary for Homeland Security. These exits are significant as Trump reportedly avoided changes in personnel during the first year of his second presidential term.

So, who are Bondi and Gen. George and why were they ousted? Here’s what to know.

How Bondi earned Trump’s displeasure

Pam Bondi, a seasoned prosecutor, served as Florida’s attorney general between 2011 and 2019. She backed Trump’s presidential bid in 2016 and over the years, rose in Trump’s good books — first by representing him in his first impeachment (2019, the second was in 2021) and then helping him contest the 2020 election loss in Pennsylvania. Her loyalty was rewarded when Trump appointed her as Attorney General in his second term.

In the US, the Attorney General heads the Department of Justice (DOJ) and acts as the principal legal advisor to the US President.

But throughout 2025, Bondi had been criticised for not doing enough to advance the US President’s political goals. In January 2026, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has complained to aides repeatedly about Bondi, describing her as “weak” and an “ineffective enforcer” of his agenda. Citing officials, the report said the criticisms appeared to be part of an intense campaign by Trump to “pressure the Justice Department to more aggressively pursue his priorities”.

These priorities referred to Trump’s enthusiasm to use the DOJ to prosecute his “perceived enemies” such as former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey and New York attorney general Letitia James, who Trump believes had subjected him to undue legal harassment during his first term as well as his years out of office. Although the DOJ managed to take cases against Comey and James to trial, both cases were eventually dismissed by courts, earning Trump’s ire.

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More importantly, Trump was also frustrated at the way Bondi handled the controversy around the FBI’s investigation into the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, also known as the Epstein Files. A few weeks after she was confirmed as Attorney General, Bondi had claimed that a list of Epstein’s clients was sitting on her desk for review. It fuelled theories of a list of prominent individuals who abused Epstein’s victims — one that allegedly included Trump.

Although Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, a WSJ report indicated that Trump blamed Bondi for keeping his relationship with Epstein in the news. Interestingly, her dismissal comes less than two weeks before she is to appear before the House Oversight Committee on April 14 to testify regarding her handling of the Epstein case.

Why Randy George was ousted

The decision to ask Gen Randy George comes amid the US’s ongoing war with Iran and frequent clashes between Hegseth and the army’s senior leadership.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced the news in a statement on X: “General Randy A. George will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately. The Department of War is grateful for General George’s decades of service to our nation. We wish him well in his retirement.”

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Army Chief of Staff General Randy George at the Pentagon on September 19, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson/File Army Chief of Staff General Randy George at the Pentagon on September 19, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson/File

CBS News, citing a source, reported that Hegseth wants someone in the role who will implement Trump and Hegseth’s vision for the Army.

Also read | Caught senior leadership off guard: Inside the unprecedented wartime firing of US Army Chief Randy George

Although it was not clear why George had been removed, he had been regarded as a potential candidate for dismissal owing to his past stint as a senior military assistant to former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who served under President Joe Biden.

Besides George, two other senior officers were also removed. The Washington Post identified the two officers as Gen. David Hodne, who led the Army’s Training and Transformation Command, and Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., the chief of the Army’s Chaplain Corps.

The Army Chief of Staff, as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, generally serves a four-year term. Accordingly, George was expected to be in the position until next year, having been nominated by Biden and confirmed by the Senate in 2023.

Who can replace them

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In the case of Bondi, Trump has said that her deputy, Todd Blanche, will take charge as the DOJ’s interim chief. Reports suggest that Trump has floated the name of Lee Zeldin, currently the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, as a likely replacement. Zeldin, a Trump loyalist, is a former Republican congressman from New York who also unsuccessfully ran for Governor.

Meanwhile, Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the current vice Army Chief of Staff who previously served as Hegseth’s military aide, will take over Gen. George’s responsibilities. Pentagon spokesperson Parnell said that LaNeve is “a battle-tested leader with decades of operational experience and is completely trusted by Secretary Hegseth to carry out the vision of this administration without fault”.