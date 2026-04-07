Trump says ‘a whole civilisation will die tonight’: His deadline hours away, what we know about Iran ceasefire plans

US President Donald Trump’s deadline of “sending Iran back to the Stone Age” ends on 5:30 am Wednesday (April 8) in India. Can any sort of deal be reached, or negotiations progress enough, for Trump to extend his deadline or call off his plan of bombing Iran’s bridges and power plants, which many say amount to war crimes?
Here’s what we know about the ceasefire proposals either side has extended, and about where negotiations stand so far, even as attacks on Iran continue.
On Tuesday evening, Trump posted on Truthsocial, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”
Pakistan has emerged as the central mediator in negotiations, working alongside Egypt and Turkey to broker a deal. The US-led proposal, delivered through Pakistani intermediaries, called for an immediate 45-day ceasefire, followed by broader peace talks to be concluded within 15 to 20 days. The ceasefire period could be extended if negotiations required more time.
Iran, however, has rejected any temporary pause in fighting. Tehran’s position is that a ceasefire alone is insufficient — it wants a permanent, definitive end to the war, with guarantees that hostilities will not be restarted. This fundamental disagreement over whether any deal should be a pause or a permanent settlement is currently the central sticking point in the talks.
Reports from Iraninan and Gulf countries’ news websites said that Iran would want the end to the war sanctioned by the US Congress or other international organisations, as it does not trust the Trump administration and Israel’s government under Benjamin Netanyahu.
After rejecting the US framework, Iran sent its own 10-point counterproposal to Pakistani mediators. The plan was reportedly discussed internally for two weeks before being transmitted. A US official who reviewed the response called it “maximalist,” though the White House chose to interpret it as a negotiating opening rather than an outright rejection. Mediators confirmed they are working with Iran on amendments and redrafting, Axios reported.
Iran’s proposal includes a demand for guarantees that it will not face future attacks, and a permanent end to the war. It also calls for an end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, a lifting of all US and international sanctions, and reconstruction funds for infrastructure damaged by US-Israeli strikes.
On the Strait of Hormuz — the flashpoint of Trump’s ultimatum — Iran has proposed reopening the waterway, but on its own terms. Rather than demanding direct reparations, Iran would charge approximately $2 million per vessel transiting the strait, splitting that fee with Oman, which is on the other side of the Strait. Iran will use its share of the revenue to fund reconstruction after the war, instead of funds directly given for this purpose.
The proposal would also place the strait under joint Iranian-Omani administration, a point confirmed by a former Iranian diplomat cited by The New York Times.
Trump’s position
Trump acknowledged that Iran’s response was, in his words, “significant” but “not good enough.” He has indicated he is highly unlikely to extend his deadline again, though he has done so before.
Trump’s negotiating team — Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law Jared Kushner — is said to favour pursuing a deal if one is achievable. However, as reported by Axios, Trump himself appears to be the most hawkish voice in his administration on Iran, with one US official describing him as “the most bloodthirsty”.
Complicating factors
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has actively lobbied Trump against agreeing to a ceasefire unless Iran makes concessions that currently appear out of reach — including fully relinquishing all highly enriched uranium. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have echoed similar positions.
Meanwhile, mediators have cautioned the White House that Iranian decision-making is inherently slow, partly due to the communication constraints they are facing amid sustained bombing and injuries to many senior officials, including Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.