Trump says ‘a whole civilisation will die tonight’: His deadline hours away, what we know about Iran ceasefire plans

US President Donald Trump’s deadline of “sending Iran back to the Stone Age” ends on 5:30 am Wednesday (April 8) in India. Can any sort of deal be reached, or negotiations progress enough, for Trump to extend his deadline or call off his plan of bombing Iran’s bridges and power plants, which many say amount to war crimes?

Here’s what we know about the ceasefire proposals either side has extended, and about where negotiations stand so far, even as attacks on Iran continue.

On Tuesday evening, Trump posted on Truthsocial, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”