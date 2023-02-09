This Word Means: Designated Survivor

On Monday night, as President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union Address, nearly every top-level member of the federal government was at the Capitol — from members of Congress, the military brass, US Supreme Court justices and senior officials of the Biden administration.

However, one member of Biden’s government was missing — by design. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was given the duty of being the “designated survivor”, tasked with taking charge of the government — just in case an unforeseen tragedy wiped out or incapacitated the rest of the government officials gathered for the speech.

What is the point of having a designated survivor?

Though extremely unlikely, there is a theoretical possibility of a catastrophic disaster striking the venue of the State of the Union Address, which is attended by nearly every top official and judge. The purpose of having a designated survivor is to ensure continuity of government in such an eventuality.

The presidential line of succession in the US is as follows: the Vice President followed by the Speaker of the House, then the Senate President, and the Secretaries of State, Treasury, and Defense, in that order. During the annual State of the Union address, all these officials are congregated at the Capitol in Washington DC.

Who can be a designated survivor?

To be a designated survivor, one must be eligible to become United States’ President. If a higher ranking official survives the attack, the designated survivor gives way to them when they are fit to lead.

A number of different members of the federal government have been chosen as designated survivors over the years, from the Attorney General (the highest ranking designated survivor till date) to the Secretaries of Commerce, Veteran Affairs, Transportation, and Health, among others.

When did the ritual start?

According to the National Constitution Center, the tradition of appointing a designated survivor began in the 1950s, as the spectre of a nuclear holocaust loomed amidst the Cold War with the USSR.

However, the US government did not publicly acknowledge the existence of the figure till 1981, under the Ronald Reagan administration. That year, Terrel Bell, the Education Secretary, was chosen as the designated survivor.

The National Constitution Center also says that designated survivors have been used in other events as well, such as presidential inaugurations and joint sessions of the US Congress.