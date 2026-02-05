How will Thailand’s general election play out?

Opinion polls consistently show the progressive People's Party is Thailand's most popular party. With its ambitious reform agenda and mastery of social media, it has huge appeal among young and urban Thais and will be a force to reckon with

By: Reuters
5 min readFeb 5, 2026 08:35 PM IST
ThailandA security officer looks on next to the Peoples Party electoral campaign posters, before Thailand general elections on February 8, in Bangkok, Thailand, February 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

Thailand is holding a general election on February 8, a three-way contest and the latest round in a turbulent battle for power between the country’s progressive, populist and conservative camps.

Who is best placed to win?

Opinion polls consistently show the progressive People’s Party is Thailand’s most popular party. With its ambitious reform agenda and mastery of social media, it has huge appeal among young and urban Thais and will be a force to reckon with.

Its predecessor Move Forward won the 2023 election, taking all but one of the 33 seats in the capital Bangkok and making inroads into conservative strongholds. But it lacked parliamentary support to form a government, despite a pact with the second-placed Pheu Thai party.

Also Read | The last US-Russia nuclear pact ends today. Is this the beginning of a new arms race?

Surveys indicate People’s Party has lost none of its momentum. It was backed by 36% of respondents in a January 16-28 poll of 26,661 people by Suan Dusit University, with the former ruling party Pheu Thai on 22.1% and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Bhumjaithai ‍third on ⁠18.9%.

A January 23-27 survey of 2,500 people by the National Institute for Development Administration showed 34.2% support for People’s Party, with Bhumjaithai at 22.6% and Pheu Thai on 16.2%.

At the last election in 2023, People’s Party’s forerunner won 151 of the 500 seats at stake, Pheu Thai took 141 and Bhumjaithai won 71.

Will the winner form a government?

An outright majority for any of the three main parties is unlikely so an alliance is almost certain to be required to form a government.

Story continues below this ad

But this could be tricky given bad blood and ideological differences ​between the parties, with bitter histories of betrayal and big fallouts within the past six months. Pacts ‌with some of the dozens of smaller parties running could be decisive in breaking any deadlock and the party that wins most seats in the election may not prevail.

People’s Party’s advantage will be its strength at the ballot box but forming a coalition could ​be difficult. Bhumjaithai’s politically savvy leader Anutin is an accomplished dealmaker willing to work with any party and his efforts would likely be backed by influential conservatives outside of politics.

Expert Explains | Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela

The once-dominant Pheu Thai, controlled by the billionaire Shinawatra family, has a big war chest at its disposal, though it has been hit by defections to Bhumjaithai and declining popularity. Some analysts believe Pheu Thai is most likely to partner with Bhumjaithai to form a government, as it has previously.

What challenges does People’s Party face?

People’s Party looks to have the upper hand, but its liberal, anti-establishment agenda and long-term quest for institutional reform could stand in its way, even if it has moderated its stance of late.

Story continues below this ad

Its popularity and policies that have included tackling monopolies and reforms to the military and judiciary could upend Thailand’s decades-old status quo and ‌threaten interests of business groups, powerful elites and royalist generals. It has very influential enemies.

Its first incarnation Future Forward was dissolved by a court in 2020 for a campaign finance violation, triggering street protests. It returned as Move Forward and won most votes in the 2023 ‌election but was blocked from forming a government by army-appointed senators and dissolved by a court for campaigning to amend a law that protects the monarchy from criticism.

It regrouped again as People’s Party, the English name commonly used by the Khana Ratsadon, which launched a 1932 revolution that ended ‌Thailand’s absolute monarchy.

People’s Party is braced for more legal action, with the National Anti-Corruption Commission, which has a broad remit, now investigating 44 former Move Forward lawmakers for ethics breaches for attempting to change the royal insult law in 2021, a plan it has now dropped.

Story continues below this ad

Among them are 15 ‌People’s Party members, including two of its ‍three prime ministerial candidates, ⁠leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut and deputy ​leader Sirikanya Tansakun. If referred to the Supreme Court, they could face some kind of political ban.

Can Anutin prevail?

Anutin, 59, is a political pragmatist with a party big enough to negotiate key ministerial posts and a place in numerous coalition governments.

Also in Explained | UK-China ties have long been tumultuous. Is Trump enough to bring them together?

A staunch royalist ⁠who has positioned himself strategically between rival political clans, Anutin’s rise to the premiership last September demonstrated his ⁠ability to outfox opponents, moving quickly after a court sacked then Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and lobbying parties to abandon her coalition and back him instead.

Anutin needs to drum up more support and expand on Bhumjaithai’s 71 seats in the last election and leverage his ties in the country’s establishment to help form an alliance capable of keeping People’s Party at bay.

How is a ‌Prime Minister chosen?

Story continues below this ad

Parties contesting the election have submitted up to three prime ministerial candidates. Any party with at least 25 seats can nominate a candidate to be put to a parliamentary vote.

Support of more than half of the lower house’s 500 ‌members is required to become prime minister. If a candidate fails, the house must convene again and the process is repeated for other candidates until a premier is chosen, with no time limit on this process.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
The last US-Russia nuclear pact ends today. Is this the beginning of a new arms race?
Trump and Putin
China has banned ‘hidden’ car door handles, but their safety risks are global
For door handles that “pop out”, the car battery powers the entire mechanism — activating sensors that detect the car keys, and sending commands to the handles to protrude. (BYD)
A 19th-century Adivasi uprising in Jharkhand, and its contested commemoration
Serengsia battle memorial
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
PM says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
Anjali was unhappy with her marriage to Ashish and had returned to her parents’ home days after, police said.
It looked like a deadly hit-and-run. Then Rajasthan police decided to question the widow
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
OpenAI-Anthropic
OpenAI, Anthropic trade barbs over ads amid scrutiny of AI business models
Advertisement
Must Read
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Suryakumar Yadav: Flight booked for Colombo.... baaki toh dekh lenge
Suryakumar Yadav India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
OpenAI, Anthropic trade barbs over ads amid scrutiny of AI business models
OpenAI-Anthropic
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Philips Air Purifier
YouTube scales auto-dubbing to 27 languages with expressive speech, lip-sync tools
A new feature of the preferred language option lets viewers choose whether to watch a video in its original version or a dubbed version. (Image: Google)
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
EXPRESS OPINION
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Andre Beteille
UGC regulations on caste are narrowly framed
Students protesting against the new UGC regulations. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
For India-Pakistan, peace is not weakness, dialogue is not defeat
Indians have a well-justified mistrust of the Pakistan military and in particular of its “deep state”, who have often proved duplicitous and are not above lying to their own people to frame military engagements as victories.
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement