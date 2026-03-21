Tehran’s longest-range missile attack yet: Why Diego Garcia matters — explained

On the intervening night between Friday and Saturday, Iran fired two ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

While neither missile hit its target (one failed mid-flight and a US warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the second), the attack is still significant for one key reason — Diego Garcia is 4,000 km from Iran.

Even attempting such a strike would mean that Iran has developed and deployed intermediate-range ballistic missiles. That’s a significant step-up from its arsenal that has mostly medium-range missiles with a range of up to 3,000 km.

We explain the importance of Diego Garcia and what the attempted attack means for the war in West Asia.

CONFLICT — EXPLAINER Iran Strikes Diego Garcia: Everything You Need to Know Iran launched two ballistic missiles at the joint US-UK base on Diego Garcia — the Indian Ocean's most strategic military outpost. Here's what happened, why it matters, and what comes next. The Attack Where Is It? Inside the Base Who Owns It? What's Next? BREAKING — MARCH 21, 2026 Iran fired two ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia Iran launched two ballistic missiles toward the joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia — the longest-ranging missile attack Tehran has carried out since the conflict began. One missile failed mid-flight. A US warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the second. Neither missile struck the base, though whether the interception fully succeeded remains unconfirmed. 2 Ballistic missiles launched by Iran 4,000 km — distance from Iran to Diego Garcia 2,000 km — Iran's publicly claimed missile range limit WHAT MADE THIS BRAZEN Iran's own foreign minister had claimed a 2,000 km range cap Just weeks before the attack, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Donald Trump's allegations and stated Tehran had deliberately capped its missile range at 2,000 km, calling the programme "strictly defensive." Friday's 4,000 km strike effectively invalidated that claim, according to US officials cited by the Wall Street Journal. "Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-U.S. war of choice on Iran... Iran will exercise its right to self-defense." — Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister, March 20, 2026 LOCATION A 17-square-mile atoll in the middle of the Indian Ocean Diego Garcia is the largest island in the Chagos Archipelago — a tiny coral atoll most people couldn't find on a map. Its value is entirely about position: it sits dead-centre in the Indian Ocean, roughly equidistant from the Red Sea and the South China Sea. 17 sq miles — total size of the atoll 3,000 km to Bab-el-Mandeb Strait (Red Sea) 3,000 km to Malacca Strait (South China Sea) ◆ America's unsinkable aircraft carrier Think of Diego Garcia as a permanently anchored aircraft carrier in the Indian Ocean — one that has quietly launched wars for decades, including during the Gulf War (1991), Afghanistan (2001), and Iraq (2003). → Gateway to two critical chokepoints The base allows long-range bombers to reach the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait at the mouth of the Red Sea and the Strait of Malacca near the South China Sea — two of the world's most strategically vital maritime passages. ★ One of only two US Indo-Pacific bomber bases Diego Garcia is one of only two critical US bomber bases in the Indo-Pacific region. The other is Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The base also supports US Space Force tracking infrastructure. MILITARY ASSETS After 1979, Diego Garcia became the most expanded US base since Vietnam Following the Iranian Revolution in 1979, which dramatically destabilised the Gulf, Diego Garcia underwent its biggest-ever expansion. The harbour was deepened for aircraft carriers, a 12,000-foot runway was built for heavy bombers, and massive pre-positioned supply ships were loaded for full marine brigade operations. ✈ 12,000-foot bomber runway Built to accommodate B-1, B-2, and B-52 strategic bombers. The B-2 stealth bomber is capable of deploying nuclear missiles, fuelling ongoing concerns about nuclear weapons storage on the island — though their presence is unconfirmed. ● Nuclear submarines & guided-missile destroyers The base hosts nuclear submarines and guided-missile destroyers, including the warship that fired the SM-3 interceptor during the March 2026 attack. ◆ Pre-positioned supply ships (~1,000m each) Massive pre-positioned vessels loaded with enough weapons and supplies for an entire Marine brigade are anchored at Diego Garcia, enabling rapid force deployment across the Indian Ocean region. ★ US Space Force tracking infrastructure Beyond conventional military use, Diego Garcia is also critical to US Space Force satellite tracking and surveillance operations. DARK HISTORY 1,500–2,000 Chagossians were forcibly removed to build the base Between 1968 and 1973, the entire indigenous Chagossian population was removed from their homes with little compensation and no choice, relocated to Mauritius and the Seychelles. Hundreds of livestock and pets were culled. This was done to clear the islands for the joint US-UK military facility. UK grants the US a 50-year lease for a major military facility on Diego Garcia. Forced displacement. 1,500–2,000 Chagossians removed from their homes to make way for the base. Hundreds of animals culled. The UK-US lease is extended for a further 20 years, set to expire in 2036. The International Court of Justice rules that the UK's original separation of the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius was illegal and recommends the islands be returned. Sovereignty transferred to Mauritius. UK PM Keir Starmer signs a formal agreement handing the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. Diego Garcia is immediately leased back to the UK for 99 years at £101 million per year. "If we did not agree this deal the legal situation would mean that we would not be able to prevent China or any other nation setting up their own bases on the outer islands or carrying out joint exercises near our base." — UK PM Keir Starmer, on the Mauritius sovereignty deal, May 2025 ESCALATION RISK The UK's narrow authorisation may be impossible to hold UK PM Starmer specifically authorised the use of Diego Garcia only to strike Iranian missile sites threatening ships in the Strait of Hormuz — a deliberately narrow mandate. But the failed missile strikes on Diego Garcia itself have changed the calculus. The UK has so far deployed aircraft only in a defensive role and has not participated militarily in the Iran strikes. UK's stated role Defensive only — no offensive strikes on Iran Operation Epic Fury US strikes on Iranian missile sites, launched partly from Diego Garcia STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE A failed strike that changes everything The missile launches, though unsuccessful, are hugely significant. They reveal Iran's true missile reach — far beyond its claimed 2,000 km limit. They also signal Tehran's willingness to escalate beyond the Middle East theatre, forcing countries with bases or assets in the Indian Ocean region to reassess their exposure and Iran's actual capabilities. Sources: Wall Street Journal · Newsweek · Chatham House · BBC · The Indian Express Express InfoGenIE

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Where is Diego Garcia and why it matters?

Diego Garcia lies approximately 4,000 km from Iran in the central Indian Ocean, south of India and southwest of Sri Lanka.

Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had claimed that Tehran had deliberately limited its missile range to 2,000 km as its weapons programme was “strictly defensive” in nature. However, Friday’s launches effectively debunk that claim.

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The attempted strike highlights what appears to be a far greater reach for Iran’s missile programme than Tehran has publicly acknowledged, according to US officials cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Iran launched the missiles just hours after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave the US permission to use the joint UK-US base to target a new set of Tehran’s missile sites, as part of ‘Operation Epic Fury’.

Before the strikes, Iran’s Foreign Minister had accused Starmer of putting British lives at risk by allowing American forces to use British bases to launch attacks in the Middle East. “Iran will exercise its right to self-defence,” he said, in a threat that was carried out later.

Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-U.S. war of choice on Iran. Ignoring his own People, Mr. Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran. Iran will exercise its right to self-defense. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 20, 2026

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So what exactly is Diego Garcia island?

Diego Garcia is the largest island in the Chagos Archipelago and one of only two critical US bomber bases in the Indo-Pacific region, the other being Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The base hosts bombers, nuclear submarines, and guided-missile destroyers.

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Diego Garcia sits approximately 3,000 km from both the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait at the mouth of the Red Sea and the Malacca Strait near the South China Sea. This strategic location allows long-range bombers to reach the the two critical maritime chokepoints. The base is also critical to US Space Force tracking infrastructure.

Numerous air operations were launched from Diego Garcia during the Persian Gulf War in 1990-91, US-led strikes on Afghanistan in 2001, and the initial phase of the Iraq War in 2003.

Diego Garcia is over 4,000 km away from Iran. It’s strategic location makes it key. Diego Garcia is over 4,000 km away from Iran. It’s strategic location makes it key.

After World War II, as decolonisation swept the globe and more countries gained independence, US naval planners grew alarmed that America’s access to overseas bases was shrinking relative to its Cold War rivals, China and the Soviet Union. It was warned that in any conflict in the Indian Ocean region, access through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Singapore could be denied. This meant the US Navy would need a permanent foothold in the ocean itself.

Diego Garcia was the answer: a natural airstrip and anchorage, a tiny and politically manageable population, British administrative control, and a dead-centre location in the Indian Ocean roughly equidistant from the Red Sea and the South China Sea.

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Diego Garcia’s dark history

The Chagos archipelago, comprising 58 islands, lies roughly 500 km to the south of the Maldives archipelago in the Indian Ocean. These islands were uninhabited until the late 18th century, when the French brought in slave labour from Africa and India to work in newly established coconut plantations. In 1814, France ceded the islands to the British.

The island’s strategic value came at a human cost. Between 1968 and 1973, roughly 1,500 to 2,000 Chagossians were removed from their homes with little money and no choice, according to Newsweek. They were relocated to Mauritius and the Seychelles. This was done to make way for the joint US-UK base. Livestock and pets, numbering hundreds, were culled.

Who owns Diego Garcia island?

The UK granted the US a 50-year lease in 1966 for a major military facility, extended in 2016 for another 20 years. This extension was set to expire in 2036 before a 2025 sovereignty agreement with Mauritius was finalised.

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In 2019, the International Court of Justice ruled that the UK’s original separation of the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius had been illegal and recommended that the islands be returned.

A resolution of sorts came in May 2025 when UK PM Keir Starmer signed a formal agreement transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, with Diego Garcia immediately leased back to the UK for the next 99 years for £101 million a year.

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Following the signing, Starmer was quoted as saying: “If we did not agree this deal the legal situation would mean that we would not be able to prevent China or any other nation setting up their own bases on the outer islands or carrying out joint exercises near our base.”

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Are you allowed to enter the island? As per the BBC, if you are blessed enough to enjoy connections in the military facility, you may just get a tour of the island. Also, connections with the British authority, which runs the territory, help. Both the UK and US governments are extremely jittery about granting permissions to even journalists.

What does US have on Diego Garcia?

After the Iranian Revolution in 1979 dramatically destabilised the Gulf, Diego Garcia underwent the biggest expansion of any US military site since Vietnam. The harbour was deepened to accommodate aircraft carriers; a 12,000-foot runway was built for B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers; and massive pre-positioned ships, each roughly the 1000 m, were loaded with enough weapons and supplies for an entire Marine brigade. Other advanced weaponry is also housed on the Island. Since the US’s stealth bombers can deploy nuclear missiles, the fear of nuclear weaponry being stored on the Island is also high. But their presence is not confirmed.

What comes after Iran’s attack?

Diego Garcia has never been hit before in any war. And few expected that Iran would have the capability to even attempt such a strike on an island so far away.

The missile launches, though unsuccessful, are hugely significant and will likely change many countries’ calculations regarding Tehran’s capabilities.

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The UK has not participated militarily in the Iran strikes, deploying aircraft only in a defensive role. Starmer specifically authorised the use of Diego Garcia only to strike missile sites that could threaten ships in the Strait of Hormuz. That narrow authorisation may be impossible to maintain as the conflict escalates.