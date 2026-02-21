Tariff decision: How even Trump’s hand-picked Supreme Court judges went against him

The US Supreme Court has delivered a series of emergency interim rulings in favour of Trump over the past year. But it has also pushed back in a few instances

Written by: Bhaskar Sarma
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 06:47 PM IST
US Supreme Court(Seated from left): Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Samuel A. Alito and Elena Kagan. (Standing from left): Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Photo: US Supreme Court
Make us preferred source on Google

The US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision on Thursday, struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The court ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority by using the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) — a law meant for national emergencies — to impose tariffs.

This was a stunning rebuke for the President, especially from a court with a heavy conservative majority. In fact, two of the judges who ruled against the tariffs were appointed by Trump during his first term in office.

In response, the US President held a furious 45-minute press conference where he went after all of these judges, including his handpicked appointees, and claimed, extraordinarily, that the Supreme Court had “been swayed by foreign interests”.

Trump’s comments were a highly unusual attack on the nine-member Supreme Court, which has six members appointed by his Republican party and has often ruled in his favour. Here is a look at the composition of the court, how it has frequently backed Trump’s policies — and the rare occasions when it hasn’t.

The justices

The US Supreme Court has nine judges. Its six conservative faces are Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Of these six, Roberts, who wrote the majority opinion, was a George W Bush pick. Gorsuch and Coney Barrett were appointed by Trump in his first term in office.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | How will Trump’s new 10% tariffs work and what’s next for the world?

All three ruled against Trump’s tariffs, joining the three judges from the liberal wing — Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Only Thomas, Alito and Kavanaugh (also a Trump pick) backed the policy.

When has the court backed Trump?

With the conservative majority stacked up, the court has delivered a series of emergency interim rulings in favour of Trump over the past year, helping nullify the opposition his administration has faced from lower courts. Emergency rulings are essentially interim decisions that remain in place until a case is finally resolved.

Here are just a few examples:

Banning transgender persons from military

Story continues below this ad

Shortly after taking office for his second term in January 2025, Trump signed two executive orders banning transgender persons from serving in the military

A lower federal court blocked the move in March. But in May, the Supreme Court temporarily allowed Trump to enforce his ban amid other legal challenges to the policy.

Also Read | What are Section 122 tariffs and how will they differ from Trump’s earlier tariffs?

Withholding foreign aid

In late August 2025, Trump told House Speaker Mike Johnson that he would not spend $4.9 billion in foreign aid that had already been approved by the US Congress.

Story continues below this ad

This sudden withdrawal of foreign aid sparked widespread concerns about vulnerable people worldwide losing access to food supplies and development programmes.

Here, too, a similar pattern followed. A lower court in Washington DC ordered the administration to release the foreign aid funds by the end of September.

The administration then moved the Supreme Court, which, in September, cleared the way for it to continue to withhold billions. This reduction in foreign aid became a hallmark Trump policy.

Removing migrant protections

The second Trump administration withdrew temporary deportation protections that allowed more than a million immigrants from countries such as Venezuela and Haiti to live and work in the US legally.

Story continues below this ad

The Supreme Court overturned two lower court rulings in favour of the temporary protected status (TPS), once in May and again in October. The top court’s orders stripped deportation protection from around 6,50,000 Venezuelans. Congress created TPS in 1990 to prevent deportations to countries suffering from natural disasters, civil strife or other dangerous conditions

Also Read | US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: Could refunds to countries be on the table?

Education Department cuts

In March, the Trump administration decimated the US Department of Education, firing more than 1,300 employees in a single day. A federal judge reinstated the workers, but yet again the Supreme Court stepped in. In July, it cleared the way for the administration to continue dismantling the Department of Education. Its size has now been halved to 2,000 employees.

Besides these major moves, the court also allowed the US DOGE agency access to sensitive data, helped Trump cancel nearly $800 million in grants for research on issues that affected minority and gay communities, and backed his removal of the heads of independent government agencies.

Story continues below this ad

But its most crucial move came in 2024, when Trump was not even in power. In July of that year, it ruled that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution. This was a huge boost to Trump who was then facing a criminal case on charges that he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.

The small acts of dissent, and what now

The court has also pushed back against Trump in a few instances over the last year, most crucially in December.  It refused to allow Trump to send National Guard troops into the state of Illinois over the objections of its governor. The administration had cited attacks on ICE personnel as the reason for its move, but both lower courts and the top court rejected its arguments.

In March last year, Chief Justice Roberts rejected calls for impeaching judges after Trump demanded the removal of one who ruled against his deportation plans.

Last month, the Supreme Court justices also raised questions about Trump’s efforts to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board, citing concerns about the implications for central bank independence. The decision is likely to come later this year.

Story continues below this ad

Another pivotal issue that is coming up before the top court this year is Trump’s push to end birthright citizenship.

Experts feel Trump could face setbacks in these two cases as well.

But the top court will also issue an opinion on whether Trump can fire the heads of independent agencies without cause, something likely to go in Trump’s favour.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
Trump
What are Section 122 tariffs and how will they differ from Trump's earlier tariffs?
Trump Tariffs Section 122
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
Trump tariffs sc order explained
As US forces near Iran, what we know so far about the prospects of an attack
US forces near Iran, US-Iran military buildup, Donald Trump armada Iran, USS Abraham Lincoln location, USS Gerald Ford Middle East, strike on Tehran 2026, Israel Iran Dome defense, US Navy destroyers Mediterranean, F-35 stealth fighters Iran, Tomahawk missile destroyers, US Central Command news, Iran retaliation strategy, Middle East war rumors February 2026
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Rohit Pawar PC on baramati air crash
Baramati crash: Rohit Pawar says plane op has links to 'powerful' people in ruling party; seeks Modi's help
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
NZ vs PAK
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
Anupam Kher
'Mai poori zindagi us jagah kiraye par..,': When Anupam Kher shared story behind buying a home for his mother in Shimla; psychiatrist weighs in
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
NZ vs PAK
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Digital arrest scams: Why are they still so rampant despite awareness?
Experts say psychological manipulation, not lack of awareness, fuels the rise of digital scams.
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
'Mai poori zindagi us jagah kiraye par..,': When Anupam Kher shared story behind buying a home for his mother in Shimla; psychiatrist weighs in
Anupam Kher
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
EXPRESS OPINION
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
P B Mehta writes: As we contemplate possibilities of AI, it is wreaking enduring transformations in state-capital relations
possibilities of AI, AI in state-capital relations, artificial intelligence in state-capital relations, artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
What is the per rupee supply of love?
Indian economy, romance, expenditure in love, expenditure on partner, expenditure on Valentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day, per rupee supply of love, Love, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement